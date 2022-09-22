Get 20% off sex toys at Lovehoney to celebrate its 20th birthday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Leading sexual wellness and happiness brand, Lovehoney is celebrating its 20th birthday this week. This latest sales event has Lovehoney treating its customers to 20% off everything on its website, including free delivery on all orders.

Until the 27th September, shoppers can treat themselves to a wide range of discounts on Lovehoney’s bestselling sex toys, lingerie and sexy essentials.

Shop the Lovehoney 20th birthday sale (opens in new tab)

At T3, we’re big fans of Lovehoney. Not only does Lovehoney stock some of the best sex toys (opens in new tab) and best sex toys for men (opens in new tab) on the market, but they also deliver all orders in discreet plain packaging and offer a 100 day money back guarantee. Lovehoney also has money-saving deals all year round, and this 20th birthday sale is definitely one to celebrate.

So, what can you find in the Lovehoney 20th birthday sale? Lovehoney is slashing its prices sitewide, and has brilliant discounts on popular vibrators, dildos, strokers, lingerie, lubes and couples kits. There’s truly something for everyone in this sale, with a full range of styles, colours and prices to choose from.

The Lovehoney 20th birthday sale ends next week, so head to the Lovehoney (opens in new tab) website to start shopping, or keep reading for our top picks from the sale. Remember, all orders come with free delivery, too.

P.S. If you fancy treating yourself to Lovehoney treats throughout the year, check out the best Lovehoney deals (opens in new tab) and don’t forget to use Lovehoney discount codes (opens in new tab) for money off your next order.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (11 piece): was £79.99, now £63.99 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

Get 20% off the Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This 11 piece kit for couples is packed full of exciting toys, including vibrators, cock rings, butt plugs and more. If you’ve been looking to inject some excitement and adventure into the bedroom, this is the perfect kit for you.

(opens in new tab) Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator: was £99.99, now £74.99 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

Save £25 (25%) on the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Clitoral Stimulator. This clitoral suction toy has 6 levels of intensity and uses Pleasure Air technology for contactless stimulation. This exclusive collaboration between Lovehoney and Womanizer is extremely popular so if you like the look of this toy, be quick before it sells out.

(opens in new tab) Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator: was £49.99, now £39.99 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

Something for the guys, the Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator is discreet, textured and doesn’t disappoint. Not only did we rate it highly in our Fleshlight Flight Pilot review (opens in new tab) but this toy is also featured in our best Fleshlight (opens in new tab) guide so you know it’s good.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Extra Powerful Multispeed Magic Wand Vibrator: was £54.99, now £43.99 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

Lovehoney has some of the best vibrators (opens in new tab) on the market, and the Magic Wand Vibrator is no exception. This super powerful massager is great for solo or couple play. It has a flexible neck and smooth head that compliments the contours of the body to get the best results.

(opens in new tab) Blowmotion Real Feel Dual-Entrance Vibrating Male Masturbator: was £59.99, now £47.99 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

In our Blowmotion Real Feel review (opens in new tab), our reviewer found that this male sex toy has a great inner feeling and superior vibration patterns and strength. It has 3 speeds and 7 vibration patterns so you can customise your play to find what works best for you.

While Lovehoney does state that everything on its site is on sale, the new Womanizer x Marilyn Monroe Classic 2 limited edition toy (opens in new tab) is still full price as it’s only recently been launched.