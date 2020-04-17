Energy prices are the lowest in three years so switch supplier NOW to get cheaper energy bills - here's how

Energy prices are at a three-year low - but they’re expected to rise soon, as the price of oil increases. That's according to MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis, who advises locking in a cheap energy deal now, while you still can.

"In the last few weeks, the coronavirus slump means oil prices hit a 17yr low, but on Sunday, Russia, US, Saudi Arabia et al agreed to cut production massively, to bolster the price," says Lewis in a recent newsletter. "While this is just one element of our domestic energy prices, it's an important one," he adds.

Despite the UK energy price cap - which came into force on April 1, and caps energy bills at £1,127 a year - Lewis says savings for someone on a big six standard tariff with typical usage are currently around £350/year.

A quick, five-minute energy comparison will show you just how much you're over-paying, and help you find the best energy deal available in your area.

Why is now a good time to switch energy supplier?

It's all down to energy prices, which are currently the lowest they've been for three years. But oil prices are starting to rise, and that means energy prices will likely increase soon as well.

"The cheapest energy deals for switchers are at their lowest for about 3yrs," explains Lewis, "though in the last few days some of the cheapest have been pulled."

If you prefer to fix your energy bills, then you could benefit from lower prices for a year or longer by switching energy supplier now. This will keep you on a lower rate while others may see their bills rise. "Of course, things could reverse and get cheaper, but that seems unlikely for now," adds Lewis.

Even if you’re comfortable with a standard variable tariff, where the price of your energy will go up or down, you may still be able to save by switching to an energy provider with lower costs. But be aware that standard variable tariffs are usually a more expensive option in the long run.

How much money can I save?

The amount of money you can save on your energy bills by switching will vary, depending on your usage, location - exact energy prices differ depending on where you live - and current tariff.

According to Martin Lewis, you could save up to around £350 if you're currently on a big six standard tariff with typical usage. Meanwhile, our partner MoneySuperMarket - the providers of our energy comparison tool - says that half of households could save at least £280. MoneySuperMarket found that 51 per cent of households applying to switch via their tool could save at least £289.40 in March 2020.

If you haven’t shopped around for a while, or you’ve been put on a standard variable tariff by default because your fixed period has ended, you could save even more.

According to Ofgem, which tracks how much energy companies charge, there was a staggering £362 difference between the most expensive and the cheapest energy deals in February 2020.

Ofgem’s data shows the highest standard variable tariff from one of the Big Six energy suppliers, paid by direct debit, was £1,117 - that’s just £2 shy of the price cap. In comparison, the cheapest tariff basket from the 10 cheapest suppliers was priced at £816.

How do I switch energy provider?

If you’re wondering how to switch energy provider, you’ll be relieved to learn that it’s really easy to switch online (and it's best to switch online right now, while energy call centres are busy handling vulnerable customers).

All you need to do is open an energy comparison tool like ours, tell us some basic details about your home and current energy use, and in less than two minutes you’ll be shown the best energy deals in your area to help you save money on your bills. Just choose the one you like, and we'll handle the entire switch for you.

1. Enter your postcode

Pop in your postcode and answer a few quick questions about your energy use. You'll get the most accurate results if you have a recent energy bill to hand.

2. We’ll search for the best deals

We’ll compare gas and electricity prices in your area. We’ll find the cheapest energy deals in your area and show you how much you’ll save by switching

3. Switch supplier and save

Choose the energy deal that suits you, sit back and relax - we’ll handle the switch. We’ll inform your old and new suppliers, and tell you when it's done.

If your new supplier has signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee, the switch will be completed within 21 days. Otherwise, it will likely take between three-five weeks. During that time, you won't lose electricity or gas - after all, your new supplier will be using the same pipes so nothing needs digging up - and no one will need to visit your home during the pandemic.

Once you've switched, make sure you cancel your direct debit with your old supplier, and be ready to give both your old and new provider a meter reading so your final bill can be generated.

How do I choose the best tariff?

There’s no single tariff that's the best for every household. That’s because tariffs vary by region, and energy needs are different for every home. The only way to see which energy tariff is best for you is to run an energy comparison and see which deals are available in your area.

You'll need to enter key information about your household, including your postcode, whether you pay by direct debit or receipt of the bill, and - ideally - details of your existing supplier and tariff.

If you can, it's a good idea to have a recent bill to-hand so you can accurately describe your energy usage and get an accurate bill estimation. You can still run an energy comparison without this information, but your quotes - and estimated savings - will be more accurate if you know your current energy usage.