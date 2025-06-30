Anker's best-selling power bank just dropped below £13 on Amazon
How can you possibly say no?
Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, running for four full days next week – but the deals are already heating up. We’ve spotted some seriously impressive early offers, including the viral fan everyone’s obsessing over on social media. So, just because the main event hasn’t officially kicked off yet, doesn’t mean you can’t bag a bargain in the meantime.
Speaking of which, I’ve noticed a bunch of the best power banks are already on offer – and Anker, the go-to brand for reliable charging gear, has some seriously tempting deals live right now. One of them is below, and it's well worth checking out…
A best-selling power bank for less than £13? It'd be rude not to!
It packs a 10,000mAh capacity, which is enough for around two full iPhone charges or 1.5 charges for an iPad Mini 6. It's also labelled as one of the slimmest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers out there, which is ideal if you’re heading off on holiday this summer and want to travel light.
This particular model also has nearly 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, which definitely says something about its performance.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.