I test fans for a living – these 3 Duux fan deals are what I’d buy to beat the heat
While the sun might be hiding behind the clouds as I’m writing this, the temperatures are still set to be sweltering this week, so if you haven’t got the best fan at your disposal, now is the best time to buy one.
Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day 2025 on the 8th July, so in the lead-up to the sales event, there are plenty of early deals on offer, especially on home and garden essentials. To help combat the heatwave, Amazon has dropped its prices on fans and air conditioners – and the best deals I’ve found are from Duux.
I test fans for a living, and have found Duux fans to be reliable, exceptionally cooling and keenly priced – and now they’re even cheaper at Amazon! These are three of the best Duux fan deals available this week that are worth buying to beat the summer heat.
Get 25% off the Duux Whisper Flex Smart Standing Fan at Amazon. Available in white, this corded fan has 26 cooling speeds and has a reach of up to 15 metres. With its accompanying remote, app or Alexa controls, you can customise the fans speed, oscillation and set timers, plus it can be used at night with its quiet 13dB night mode. It’s also height adjustable – and it’s now under £130.
Save on the Duux Whisper 2 Standing Fan in this early Prime Day deal. This premium fan has 26 wind speeds to play with for adjustable, cooling air flow throughout the year. It stands tall at 34cm and has multi-directional oscillation to cover entire rooms while in action.
Now under £180, the Duux Whisper Essence Standing Fan is 20% off in Amazon’s latest sale. A more entry-level or basic fan, the Duux Whisper Essence Standing Fan has seven speeds, 120° horizontal oscillation and 60° adjustable vertical tilt. It might be considered ‘cheap’ but it’s definitely a quality, reliable fan that can help you deal with hotter temperatures.
