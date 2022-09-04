Sneakers made out of dildos are my new favourite things in the world

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

'Sneakers made of upcycled sex toys' is not a sentence I ever thought I'll write, but here we are! American sex toy company Doc Johnson, in collaboration with luxury label ROSE IN GOOD FAITH, recently launched their new sneaker dubbed the “Plastic Sole", made entirely from upcycled sex toys.

Here's how the company describes the inspiration behind the shoes: "The celebrated female silhouettes are both expressive and contemplative on the elements of balance, be it hips, ankles, or the back. These enduring forms are intelligently designed to keep the human body balanced."

Understandably, Plastic Sole is in high demand, so ROSE IN GOOD FAITH recently released a new limited edition colourway called ‘Endless Black’, which filled the original (non-limited edition) 'Cloud Danger' (white) version, released in June 2022.

But wait, there is more! In an effort to 'shed light on another side of the sexual health conversation and reproductive rights', the brands are offering to reimburse the first 3 men who buy the shoes and then get a vasectomy. How crazy is that?

A post shared by ROSE IN GOOD FAITH (@roseingoodfaith) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Working on this secret project for almost two years, the brands developed a recycling system that grinds down the factory's defective dildos into 'millimetre-sized' cubes of TPE (thermoplastic elastomer). The cubes are then mixed with non-bleach EVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate) foam and injection moulded into the shape of the Plastic Soul.

The shoes not only look fashionable but are also supposed to be comfortable thanks to their raised arch design in the footbed, "intended to support the wearer's foot by lessening any abnormal stress on the knees and hips" when compared to flat shoes. The Plastic Soul includes a natural cork insole, which "moulds to the wearer's unique foot shape over a few hours of wear", too.

"Embodying the synthesis of effortless style and progressive sophistication, the unique design hints at the shape of a chunky hiking shoe with the sleekness and energy of a low-ankle runner", RODE IN GOOD FAITH adds, "Designed for ease of wear and effortless versatility, the futuristic design can elevate a wardrobe and inject casual comfortability."

Plastic Soul is available to buy directly from ROSE IN GOOD FAITH (opens in new tab), with prices from $130/£130. For more info on what sneakers to invest money in, visit T3's best sneakers guide.