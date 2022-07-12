Condoms from 15p each! Browse the best bedside drawer deals in the Prime Day sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's Amazon Prime Day! Today's best Prime Day deals include all sorts of fun gadgets, but it's also a really good time to pick up boring essentials on the cheap. If you're all set for washing tablets and batteries, how about some slightly less boring essentials? Because there are loads of lube and condom deals included in the Prime Day sales.

If you want some guidance on what to buy, we have a guide to the best lube for a variety of things, as well as an explainer breaking down the differences between water- vs oil- vs silicone-based lube. We also have an article on the best condoms (again, it's not too complicated, but sometimes it's helpful to have a bit of guidance).

You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals, but you can still access them via the free 30-day trial. If it doesn't suit you, you can cancel during that period to avoid being charged. Sign up to Prime here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Durex Condoms Big Box: was £29.99, now £20.99 at Amazon (save £9) (opens in new tab)

Everyone knows the best way to save big is to bulk buy, baby. There are 144 condoms in here, which should last you... well, we don't want to be making any assumptions, but hopefully a little while. It works out at under 15p a condom, which I think we can all agree is very good value indeed. These are just your classic condoms – there are fancier options below if that's what you want.

(opens in new tab) Durex Feel water-based lube (3 x 250ml): was £18.74, now £13.12 at Amazon (save £5) (opens in new tab)

It's not the most exciting looking branding, but this water-based lube from Durex will do exactly what you need it to, and it's a bargain with three 250ml bottles for just over £13. It's non-greasy and won't stain fabrics, either.

(opens in new tab) Lelo water-based lubricant: was £17.90, now £12.18 at Amazon (save £5) (opens in new tab)

This is the most stylish lube bottle we've ever seen. You might even mistake it for perfume, although you should probably try to avoid that. This high-end Lelo lube can is unscented and pH balanced, but enriched with aloe vera.

(opens in new tab) Durex Surprise Me variety pack: was £26.99, now £12.19 at Amazon (save £14) (opens in new tab)

It's not the name we'd have gone for, but this Surprise Me variety pack of condoms is undoubtedly great value this Prime Day. This multi-pack includes thin feel condoms, thicker extra safe condoms, ribbed condoms and dotted condoms. It's like a sexy pick'n'mix.

(opens in new tab) Durex Thin Feel Condoms (40 pack): was £20, now £14.19 at Amazon (save £6) (opens in new tab)

Grab the 40-pack of these Thin Feel condoms with 29% off this Prime Day. They're thinner than your typical condom, for increased sensitivity, without sacrificing on safety.

(opens in new tab) Durex Naturals Extra-Sensitive lube: was £9.99, now £6.55 at Amazon (save £3) (opens in new tab)

The Durex Naturals Intimate Gel is designed for those with sensitive skin. It's made with natural ingredients, and includes soothing aloe vera extract. It's water-based and fine to use with sex toys and natural rubber latex and polyisoprene condoms.

(opens in new tab) Durex Massage 2-in-1 lube: was £7.99, now £4.89 at Amazon (save £3) (opens in new tab)

A lube and a massage oil all in one, this Durex offering is suitable for use anywhere and everywhere, including intimate areas. There's 39% off for Prime Day.