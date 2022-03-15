Cheap sex toy deal: Lovehoney launches epic 70% off Spring sale

Major price drops on a range of sex toys

Leading sex toy retailer Lovehoney has just kicked off a massive Spring sale, with up to 70% off sex toys and lingerie for two weeks only. There are plenty of options for all genders, singles and couples, and toys to suit whatever you're into. Lovehoney is the place to go for some of the best sex toys around, and this is a great opportunity to pick up some new sexual happiness products for a bargain price. The sale is live now and ends on March 28, so you don't have too long to shop.

If you're not sure what to buy, T3 has a range of buying guides to help you out. Check out the best vibrators and the best Fleshlight if you're in the mood to try something new, or stock up on quality essentials such as some of the best lube.

Fun Factory X Lovehoney Cobra Libre II male vibrator:  was £129.99, now £77.99 at Lovehoney (save £52)

Fun Factory X Lovehoney Cobra Libre II male vibrator: was £129.99, now £77.99 at Lovehoney (save £52)
The blue version of this powerful male massager has had a major 40% price drop for spring. It has a dual motor, to stimulate the head of the penis and frenulum, is fully waterproof and USB rechargeable.

Doxy X Lovehoney Die Cast 3R wand:  was £149.99, now £104.99 at Lovehoney (save £45)

Doxy X Lovehoney Die Cast 3R wand: was £149.99, now £104.99 at Lovehoney (save £45)
Head to Lovehoney to pick up a Doxy massage want vibrator for a bargain price. This brand is known for making perhaps the best wands around, and right now there' 30% off this travel-sized but extra-powerful model.

Glitterati rabbit vibrator:  was £44.99, now £22.49 at Lovehoney (save £22)

Glitterati rabbit vibrator: was £44.99, now £22.49 at Lovehoney (save £22)
Your classic rabbit but blingier, this Glitterati vibrator is designed for G-spot and clitoral stimulation. There are 10 functions to explore, a travel lock feature, and it's rechargeable too. In the spring sale it's half price.

“As well as these headline discounts which will run for the full course of the sale while stocks last, we will be doing a range of different deals daily – so it is worth visiting the site because there are bargains to be had across the full range of products," says Lovehoney.

Emily Cox

Emily is one of T3.com's regular sexual happiness writers. She writes about sex toys of all kinds, follows all the latest advancements in sex toy tech, and brings you the best deals around to spice up your bedroom routine without putting too much of a dent in your bank balance. 

