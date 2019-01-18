Canada Goose x Henry Poole down-filled blazers are the smartest way to keep warm

Canada Goose has partnered with Savile Row tailors Henry Poole to create a sophisticated capsule collection which fuses the tailoring expertise of Henry Poole with the deep knowledge of down-filling from Canada Goose.

The collection consists of a down-filled blazer for men and women, and a unisex merino wool scarf, all designed to be lightweight, practical and warm, which make them especially suited to travelling.

This unexpected pairing, between a luxury performance brand and a bespoke tailor, is founded on an innovate heritage and and functional approach to design.

“When our teams met they were excited about our common threads. We’ve played pioneering roles in our categories; Henry Poole founded Savile Row and invented the Dinner Jacket, my father invented the down-filling machine back in the 1970s which revolutionised the way we make outerwear, as well as now being recognised as Canada’s only true luxury apparel brand,” said Dani Reiss, President and CEO of Canada Goose.

The W1 blazer, named after the area of London, are available in three colourways – red, navy and graphite.

They're rated as 'TEI 1' on the brand’s Thermal Experience Index and provide lightweight protection for active pursuits at temperatures between five and minus five degrees Celsius.

The Selvedge Scarf is made from 100-percent super fine merino wool. It's dark green with a herringbone finish and features the Canada Goose and Henry Poole logos along the edge.

All of the patterns were designed and cut in partnership, and are made in Canada by Canada Goose sewers.

The collected drops today (18th January 2019) in select cities and on Canada Goose's website.

The blazer is priced at £1,450, while the scarf comes in at £195.