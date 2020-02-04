Best Amazon UK deals today: save £100s on iPhone, Apple Watch, electric toothbrushes and more

Why wait for Amazon Prime Day when Amazon has deals on every damn day? Right now it's got a raft of pre-Valentine's Day deals – so it really is a case of 'any excuse to flag up a bunch of deals.' The choice on offer ranges from some rather basic no-name-brand stuff, all the way up to Amazon's lowest ever price on Apple Watch Series 4… So there truly is something for everybody and every budget.
• Buy stainless steel Apple Watch 4 with steel Milanese loop bracelet for £474 was £799 – save £325
• Buy 'gold' stainless steel Apple Watch 4 with gold Milanese loop bracelet for £506 was £849 – save £343
There's also money off Apple iPhone XS. Yes, just a year ago, it was state of the art; now it's 37% off…
• Buy 64GB Apple iPhone XS in space grey, silver or gold for £629 – was £999, save £379
• Buy 512GB Apple iPhone XS in space grey, silver or gold for £995 – was £1,349, save £354
The iPhone XS is still among the best phones you can buy, with an excellent camera, and Apple will continue to support it with iOS updates for years. These are excellent deal prices.
There are also some non-Amazon deals to be had on mattresses. Your best option is Nectar, which is offering £250 off any mattress with 2 pillows worth £70 free.
Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction electric toothbrush £90 | was £300 | Save £210 at Amazon
This price is as low as we've seen this side of Black Friday, on Oral-B's flagship brush. With whitening and sensitive modes, as well as an app that gives feedback on how well you're brushing, this deal really is Genius. Comes with 4 brush heads.View Deal
Philips PerfectCare Elite GC9630/20 £200 | Was £350 | Save £150 at Amazon
This is not a mere iron; it's a steam generator, able to smooth out clothes practically by just looking at them. The huge, 1.8-litre water and steam tank lasts for ages and can be descaled in seconds, and the steam produced – up to 470g/minute with the boost button down – means it can do anything from delicates to thick cotton, with no risk of harming the fabric. This limited time deal + your recent payday makes this the ideal moment to snap one up.View Deal
- You can also save £120 on the next model up, the Philips GC9650/80 PerfectCare Elite Silence Steam Generator Iron. This has an entirely ludicrous 500g steam boost yet is, as its name suggests (almost) silent.
Philips Azur steam iron GC4567/86 £55 | Was £90 | Save £35 at Amazon
A smooth-gliding soleplate, slick styling, rapid descale feature and and a price of just £55 means the Azur steam iron is another great buy for those who favour the razor-sharp crease and well-pressed appearance. Another limited time deal.View Deal
Braun Series 9 9390cc £200 | Was £500 | Save £300 at Amazon
The flagship version of Braun's flagship shaver, this Series 9 comes with a charging station that deep cleans the blades and charges it up between uses. The Series 9 uses no fewer than 5 shaving elements to get you smoother in minutes. This is among the best deals Amazon reels out, and makes it cheaper than the more basic Series 8 from the same brand.View Deal
GoPro Hero7 Black £259.99 | Was £379 | Save £120 at Amazon
Whether you want video in 4K Ultra HD at 60 FPS or 12-meg stills, this much sought-after action camera packs Wi-Fi, GPS and a two-year guarantee. Again, we doubt Amazon will hold the GoPro at this price for long (although admittedly they will run this deal again in the near future.)View Deal
Philips OneBlade Hybrid (face/body) £39.99 | was £59.99 | Save £20 at Amazon
A different kind of shaving beast to the Braun above, this OneBlade vibrates at high speed to remove hair from your body or face at high speed, but without irritation. This version of is comes with four combs and 2 blades and the price is down by one third. You do the math!View Deal
Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch | Sale price £169.00 | Was £219.99 | Save £50 (23%) at Amazon
A hybrid of analogue watch and electronic fitness watch, the Garmin Vivomove 3S is the best of both worlds and £50 off today. Tap the screen and a hidden display leaps into life, showing smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more. This fitness watch hasn't got GPS but it can tap into your phone's to track runs, hikes and rides. Classy.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | £260 | Was £330 | Save £70 at Amazon
The world's favourite noise-cancelling, Bluetooth wireless headphones are always marked down at Amazon, only the size of discount varies. Available at this price in black, grey or rose gold – although Argos has a better deal if you want the latter colour.View Deal
