Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Sunday's BEST deals are here

The Amazon Cyber Monday 2019 sale is ON. It started on Saturday 30 November and runs until the end of Monday 2 December.

Every year, Amazon breathlessly announces that THIS year will be its "biggest ever" Black Friday event and for 2019, it made that "biggest ever" promise again, confirming that the Amazon 2019 Black Friday sale will run for eight days from 00:01 on Friday 22 November until 23:59 on Friday 29 November. But that's not the end of the sale, because the Amazon Cyber Monday sale has now started.

Top 5 Amazon Cyber Monday deals today

Ahead of the Black Friday sale, the Amazon Black Friday Countdown Sale ran from Monday 18 November until the end of Thursday 21 November. Add in the Amazon Cyber Monday which runs from Saturday 30 November through Monday 2 December and that means two whole weeks of deals, deals, DEALS. Though we're now coming to the end of those two weeks, so shop smart and shop fast, deal hunters.

So what are the best of the Amazon deals right now? Let's kick off with the best Cyber Monday deals that just went live today...

Amazon Cyber Monday deals of the day – hurry, these ALL end at midnight!

T3's top 12 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon today

Sony HT-SD35 Bluetooth 2.1 Sound Bar | Was £250 | Now £149 | Save: £101 (40%)

If you're looking to upgrade your sound system at home, then you can't do much better than the Sony HT-SD35 Bluetooth 2.1 Sound Bar system, which comes with the bar itself and a wireless subwoofer. You get 320W of audio power for a very attractive price this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Set | Was £110 | Now £69.99 | Save: £40.01 (36%)

This Amazon deal of the day for Saturday 30 November gives you a decent saving on a classic Le Creuset cookware set from the brand's tried and trusted stoneware range. For the price you get two rectangular dishes (32cm and 26cm), plus two 240ml ramekin dishes for serving up cooked puddings, mini pies and more. This set is in the stylish satin black finish. Deal ends at midnight.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black | Today £79 | Was £150 | Save £71 (47%) on Amazon

The Sony WH-CH700N blocks out background noise using AINC technology and has an insane 35 hours long battery life. The quick charge function can give you 60 minutes of extra listening time in only 10 minutes on charge. Not to mention, the Sony WH-CH700N is Google/Siri voice assistant compatible, too. Almost half price this Cyber Monday!View Deal

Sony Bravia KD65XG81 65-inch LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart Android TV (2019 model) | Today £899 | Was £1,599 | Save £700 (44%) on Amazon

Experience four times the resolution of Full HD with this Sony Bravia 4K TV model; Sony’s X-Reality Pro delivers your favourite TV, films and games in ultimate sharp definition. The Triluminos display draws on a wider palette to realistically depict the vibrant hues and tones of each scene. With the Google Assistant and voice remote you can control your TV with only your voice. Built-in Chromecast lets you mirror content from your smartphone or tablet (Android or iOS) to your TV.View Deal

Audible: Save 50% on your first 4-months of membership | just £3.99/month!

New Audible customers can currently get 50% off for their first 4 months of membership. That means you'll pay £3.99/month rather than £7.99/month. After the trial period ends the price will revert to the regular £7.99, but the trail can be cancelled at any time. Planning on picking up a Kindle over Cyber Monday? Make sure you make the most of this deal as well!View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 + PS4 Pro 1TB | £329.97 at Amazon

A quality Red Dead Redemption 2 console bundle here, with this package delivering the mind-blowing open-world Wild West epic alongside Sony's most powerful console, the PS4 Pro. On review T3 said that "if you are already equipped for 2160p, HDR gaming, or plan to be very soon, then PlayStation 4 Pro is a must buy". RDR2 is also one of the best open-world games ever made.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite Health & Fitness Smartwatch | Cyber Monday price £99 | Was £149.99 | Save £50.99 (34%) on Amazon

If you're looking for a fitness tracking smartwatch at an affordable price, there really is no better than the Fitbit Versa Lite. The battery last around four days and the smartwatch features activity tracking, sleep and heart rate tracking, notifications, apps, and more.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Today £49.99 | Was £79.99 | Save £30 (38%) on Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch smart display with the Alexa smart assistant, ready to help. Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates and cook with step-by-step recipes using the this smart speaker with a screen. Watch films, news and TV programmes. Listen to songs, radio stations and even listen to audiobooks with the Amazon Echo Show 5. Want even more functionality? You can even voice control compatible devices or manage them using the Echo Show 5's display or voice or video call friends and family with compatible Echo devices or the Alexa app. All for £49.99 this Cyber Monday!View Deal

All-new Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock (3rd generation) | Cyber Monday price £34.99 | Was £59.99 | You save £25 (42%) on Amazon

Amazon's most popular smart speaker is now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, bringing even more functionality to this already super versatile device. Just ask Alexa to set an alarm, or use your voice to control connected smart home devices and stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify. You can even listen to audiobooks from Audible. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night.View Deal

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Black | Today £95 | Was £169.95 | You save £74.95 (44%) on Amazon

The Powerbeats3 headphones are so good, they ended up on our best running headphones list. You get up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low – these headphones will get ready for the next session than you are! The Powerbeats3 is sweat and water resistant as well as being flexible and providing a secure-fit using earhooks for comfort and stability.View Deal

eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress, UK Single (90 x 190 cm) | Today £244.99 | Was £349 | Save £108.01 (40%) on Amazon

The latest generation of eve mattresses feature three payers of foam that supports all the right regions of your body as you sleep. You won;t feel too hot anymore either, this mattress is 30 times more breathable than your run-of-the-mill one you bought 20 years ago. The eve Sleep Original memory foam mattress isolates motion for a ideal undisturbed sleep even if your partner moves at night. The UK single size bed mattress has a medium-firm feel to provide you with lower back and spinal support.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad T5 | Today £179.99 | Was £209.99 | Save: £30 at Amazon

There's a lot to like about the MediaPad T5 from Huawei, which boasts a 10.1-inch screen and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You get all the goodness of Android on board as well – this is perfect for you and for the kids.View Deal

Looking back to 2018, we know that the Black Friday sales period was a massive success for Amazon: the retailer says that Cyber Monday 2018 was the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history. In the US, over five popular shopping days starting with Thanksgiving on the Thursday and continuing through Cyber Monday, Amazon says it broke records as customers purchased "millions more products over the five day period vs. the same period last year."

That record was then shattered by Amazon Prime Day 2019 in July when Prime members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items throughout Prime Day, making it the largest shopping event in Amazon history.

In the UK, Amazon tells us that in the first eight hours of Black Friday 2018, customers were shopping at record levels, ordering more than 100,000 toys and 60,000 beauty products during this time.

Talking of beauty products, there's a massive selection being discounted at Amazon right now.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, Amazon is adhering to the above formula of multi-day discounts and Lightning Deals but promising "more great offers than ever." (Well, it wouldn't promise less.)

When does the Amazon Cyber Monday sale start?

It is on NOW. It started at 00:01 on Saturday 30 November and will run until 23:59 on Monday 2 December.

Our expectation, based on what happened last year, is that when this Cyber Monday sale finishes, on the following Tuesday 3 December, Amazon will kick off a 'Countdown To Christmas Sale' which will feature a range of deals and that sale will run right up to midnight on Christmas Eve.

But of all these Amazon sales and mini sales, it's likely that the BEST sale prices will fall in the four-day Black Friday to Cyber Monday period.

Let's bullet point those sale dates for easy reference (we'll update them if we get any new intel that suggests different dates or additional promotions):

ENDED: Amazon Black Friday Countdown Sale – Monday 18 to Thursday 21 November.

– Monday 18 to Thursday 21 November. ENDED: Amazon Black Friday Week Sale – starts at 1 minute past midnight on Friday 22 November and ends at 23:59 on Friday 29 November.

– starts at 1 minute past midnight on Friday 22 November and ends at 23:59 on Friday 29 November. ON NOW: Amazon Cyber Monday Sale – Saturday 30 November to Monday 2nd December.

– Saturday 30 November to Monday 2nd December. T3 PREDICTS: Amazon Countdown To Christmas Sale – starts Tuesday 3 December and runs to 23:39 on Christmas Eve.

The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals, UK

The Amazon Cyber Monday Sale is now on, so you have three days of Cyber Monday deals to enjoy. We've listed the best of those deals below.

Let's start with deals on Amazon's own devices – Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV tablets and speakers... If it's on sale at a reduced price, we've listed it here.

Best Amazon device Cyber Monday deals right now

All-new Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock (3rd generation) | Cyber Monday price £34.99 | Was £59.99 | You save £25 (42%) on Amazon

Amazon's most popular smart speaker is now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, bringing even more functionality to this already super versatile device. Just ask Alexa to set an alarm, or use your voice to control connected smart home devices and stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify. You can even listen to audiobooks from Audible. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell plus Echo Dot Charcoal (at no additional cost) | Cyber Monday price £111 | Was £138.99 | You save £27.99 (20%) on Amazon

Connect your Ring device to your Echo Dot and you will be able to hear and speak to people in front of your camera from your Echo Dot. No need to get off the sofa anymore! The Ring Video Doorbell also lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC, so you can check on your front porch wherever you are, even if you are on holiday in Ibiza.View Deal

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Cyber Monday price £159.98 | Was £298.99 | You save £139.01 (46%) on Amazon

Control of your heating and hot water anytime and anywhere from your mobile, tablet or laptop using the Hive Heating System. the professional installation package comes with a voucher code to get installation from a British gas engineer, no matter who supplies your energy. This Hive Hub offer includes an Echo Dot, Amazon's best selling smart speaker, too.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote – streaming media player | Cyber Monday price £29.99 | Was £49.99 | You save £20 (40%) on Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD is a powerful streaming media stick with a new WiFi antenna design, optimised for 4K Ultra HD streaming. You can launch and control your favourite movies and TV shows with the Alexa Voice Remote. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD supports high-definition streaming with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Experience immersive sound with access to Dolby Atmos on selected Prime Video titles, too.View Deal

Echo Show 8 – 8" HD smart display with Alexa | Cyber Monday price £59.99 | Was £119.99 | You save £60 (50%) on Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is like a supercharged smart speaker: it comes with a 8" HD screen and stereo sound and – of course – the Alexa smart assistant feature which can help you manage your day easier. You can ask Alexa to show you TV programmes, films or the news and you can even listen to radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks. Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen.View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16 GB, Kid-Proof Case | Cyber Monday price £54.99 | Was £99.99 | You save £45 (45%) on Amazon

A full-featured 7-inch tablet, the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet includes a purple kid-proof case with kick-stand, parental controls, 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Fire for Kids Unlimited with apps, games and videos. It has 16 GB of storage and up to 7 hours of battery life. If it breaks, return it and Amazon will replace it for free with as part of their 2-year worry-free guarantee.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite 2019 with 8GB data | Cyber Monday price £84.99 | Was £119.99 | You save £35 (29%) Amazon

The Paperwhite is smooth and slick, and with a 6" screen it'll slip more comfortably into small handbags, bags and large pockets. It's not got the Oasis' warm light functionality, but its brightness function and matte screen does the job well enough in almost all lighting conditions. A great buy. View Deal

Refurbished Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet | Cyber Monday price £113.99 | Was £159.99 | You save £46 (29%) on Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal allows you to pick up a refurbished Fire HD 10 (64GB) in either Black, White, Twilight Blue and Plum for just £113.99. That is a straight price reduction of £46, which is an almost one-third discount. Naturally, as this is an Amazon deal, free delivery is also included.View Deal

Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Tile Pro four pack | Cyber Monday price £89.99 | Was £111.99 | You save £22 at Amazon

Track your phone, keys and more with four rectangular 12.8g Tile Pro keyrings. The Pro is the best performer of all the different Tile trackers, with a 400ft Bluetooth range and the loudest ring of the lot. A 1-year replaceable battery means the device has more staying power than its fixed 3-year contemporaries, while the Tile app can interface with the bundled Echo Dot. Save £50 in total on this great deal. View Deal

More Amazon device Cyber Monday deals...

It's not just Amazon's own devices and services that are getting Cyber Monday discounts, of course. Here's our pick of other Amazon UK deals that are live right now in the Cyber Monday sale including with a brilliant price for the new Apple AirPods...

Best headphone, speaker and audio Cyber Monday deals on Amazon now

Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model) | Cyber Monday price £129.00 | Was £159.00 | You save £30.00 (19%) on Amazon

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using your voice only. They turn on automatically and also connect automatically to paired devices. Just say 'Hey Siri' to activate the voice assistant feature. You can also double-tap the AirPods to play or skip forward. SOLD OUT, KEEP CHECKING FOR NEW STOCK.View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (latest model) | £158.99 | Was £199.00 | Save £40.01 (20%) at Amazon

Same as above, but with the wireless charging case, for an even better convenience factor. Enjoy the sublime sound quality of the Apple AirPods without having to fiddle around with cables. SOLD OUT, KEEP CHECKING FOR NEW STOCK.View Deal

Marshall Mid Bluetooth Headphones - Black | Cyber Monday price £85 | Was £169.99 | You save £84.99 (50%) on Amazon

What do you get for your money? With over 30 hours of wireless playtime, the Marshall Mid features custom tuned drivers for superior audio quality listening. The multidirectional knob lets you control your music and phone functionality with ease. And, of course, you'll also get the rugged styling and timeless design. Rock and Roll, baby!View Deal

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Black | Cyber Monday price £95 | Was £169.95 | You save £74.95 (44%) on Amazon

The Powerbeats3 headphones are so good, they ended up on our best running headphones list. You get up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low – these headphones will get ready for the next session than you are! The Powerbeats3 is sweat and water resistant as well as being flexible and providing a secure-fit using earhooks for comfort and stability.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones (1st Generation) - Black | Cyber Monday price £124.99 | Was £250 | You save £125.01 (50%) on Amazon

Premium wireless, over-ear headphones with clean lines, minimalist expression and a focus on the pure essentials. You get up to 19 hours of battery life with Bluetooth. These high quality headphones are made with leather, aluminium and steel – you won't any cheap materials here. Half price Bang & Olufsen headphones for the win!View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, Matte Black | Cyber Monday price £116.68 | Was £149.99 | You save £33.31 (22%) on Amazon

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 uses Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies deliver exceptional wireless sound quality. The Noise Gard active noise cancellation reduces ambient noise levels. The ear-cup mounted controls can be used to change tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone. Up to 19-hour battery life, now for more than a fifth off!View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black | Cyber Monday price £79 | Was £150 | You save £71 (47%) on Amazon

The Sony WH-CH700N blocks out background noise using AINC technology and has an insane 35 hours long battery life. The quick charge function can give you 60 minutes of extra listening time in only 10 minutes on charge. Not to mention, the Sony WH-CH700N is Google/Siri voice assistant compatible, too. Almost half price this Cyber Monday!View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones - Grey | Cyber Monday price £179 | Was £299.95 | You save £120.95 (40%) on Amazon

The integrated pure adaptive noise cancelling technology actively blocks external noise for uninterrupted music listening experience. The Beats Studio3 has an up to 22 hours of battery life and also incorporates Fast Fuel charging: a 1-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Get premium Beats sound for 40% off this Cyber Monday!View Deal

Best electronics, computing and video games Cyber Monday deals on Amazon now

Viewsonic X10-4K UHD Short Throw Portable LED Projector – Metallic Charcoal | Cyber Monday price £1,126.85 | Was £1,299 | You save £172.15 (13%) on Amazon

This beast of a projector comes with a built-in with dual integrated Harman/Kardon Speakers, delivering theatre-like sound experience. You can control the Viewsonic X10-4K with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and connect smart devices via Bluetooth to use it as a Bluetooth speaker. Given the very short (0.8 metres) throw ratio, the X10-4K can project 100-inch screen from only 1.77 metres away. Offer ends midnight 25 November!View Deal

Up to 32% off PC Monitors including ASUS, Samsung, HP and LG | Cyber Monday prices from £69.99 | You save up to 36% on Amazon

Upgrade your monitor for less this Cyber Monday. Gaming monitors from the biggest brands are discounted up to 34% off on Amazon, get ahead of the curve with the latest curved screens and gift extra wide screen gaming this Christmas!View Deal

Logitech MK540 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo | Cyber Monday price £24.99 | Was £49.99 | You save £25 (50%) on Amazon

The Logitech MK540 was optimised for accuracy and reduced noise with palm rest, spill-resistant design and adjustable tilt legs for those long stretches at the desk. This wireless keyboard and mouse comes with long-lasting battery life, with the keyboard lasting up to 36 months, and the wireless mouse for up to 18 months.View Deal

Up to 38% off laptops from Microsoft, Asus and others | Cyber Monday prices from £79.99 | You save up to 46% on Amazon

There are some real laptop bargains in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale with big chunks of cash knocked off machines from Asus, HP, Microsoft and others. So if you want a speedy new machine in time for Christmas, then these are the deals for you.View Deal

Best smart home Cyber Monday deals on Amazon now

Philips Hue Starter Kit B22 | Cyber Monday price £89.99 | Was £134.98 | You save £44.99 (33%) on Amazon

There's huge demand for Philips Hue smart bulbs whenever they drop from their usual high price, so we can see this Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit, which consists of two B22 bayonet bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge for over a third off its usual price in this Cyber Monday deal being very popular.View Deal

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock | Cyber Monday price £75 | Was £105 | You save £30 (29%) on Amazon

Beat dark mornings with this Philips Wake-Up Light which simulates sunrise so you wake up naturally. It also features two natural wake-up sounds and a radio function so you can choose the audio accompaniment to go with the light. The clock has four display brightness levels, while the light itself has ten personalised light intensities so you can adjust it to a level that suits you.View Deal

Best small appliance and personal care Cyber Monday deals on Amazon now

Up to 50% off Kitchen and Home Appliances from Pro Breeze and more | Cyber Monday prices from £5 | You save up to 49% on Amazon

Get your kitchen properly outfitted now, ready for the onslaught that will be Christmas dinner making for the whole family! Get anything from juicers and milk frothers to airfryers and even draft beer dispensers for cheaper. All very highly rated on Amazon!View Deal

Ninja CT660UKV Smart Screen Blender | RRP: £179.99 | Now: £149 | Save: £30.99 (17%)

This touchscreen jug blender and personal blender is ideal for your smoothies, sauces, dips and frozen cocktails and would make an awesome Christmas gift. Includes 2.1 litre blending jug and total crushing blades, 2 x 600 ml Ninja cups and PRO extractor blades, 2 x spout lids, and a vacuum pump. The vacuum pump draws oxygen out and locks vitamins in, giving you visibly brighter drinks.View Deal

Sage SES875BKS The Barista Express Machine | RRP: £599.95 | Now: £399.99 | Save: £199.96 (33%)

A frankly ridiculous saving on Amazon's best selling coffee machine. This Sage bean-to-cup machine would look stunning on any kitchen counter but it's the coffee it makes that will really impress. Choose your beans and your grind size so you can tailor your coffee to suit. it also features a high-powered milk frothing arm to warm and froth milk.View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition | RRP: £179.99 | Now: £75 | Save: £104.99 (58%)

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is the best Nespresso machine you can buy and at just £79.00 it's at the best EVER price. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus uses larger capsules (each machine includes a welcome set with 12 large Nespresso Vertuo capsules) that result in an absolutely sublime cup of coffee. Treat yourself, or maybe get one for a coffee lover as Christmas gift.View Deal

Save up to 30% off Le Creuset | Cyber Monday prices from £10.50 | You save up to 46% on Amazon

Elevate your kitchen game this Cyber Monday with the best cookware out there. These cast iron and stoneware dishes will make Christmas roast all the easier to make.View Deal

Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | was £299 | now £78.99 at Amazon

With four interchangeable brush heads, six speeds, a matching app, Gum Guard smart assistant, a USB charging travel case and auto-position detection so you never miss a spot, the Genius 9000 really is the James Bond of toothbrushes: slick, stylish and armed to the teeth with gadgets. Time to shine with £221 off.View Deal

More of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon now

30% off Weighted Blankets from Gravity and more | Cyber Monday prices from £50.99 | You save up to £57 (30%) on Amazon

Suffering from poor sleep or stress? Using a weighted blanket might just be a remedy that doctors your ailments. Weighted blankets use light weight on the body to improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety. Now even lighter on your wallet, too!View Deal

Ancestry DNA Kit | Cyber Monday price £59 | Was £89 | You save £30 (34%) on Amazon

Ancestry DNA will help you trace your origins in over 1,000 regions, while the company promises that its new DNA experience gives you a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail. Simply send in your saliva sample and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks. View Deal

Best Amazon service Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 4 months for £0.99

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for just 99p a month as long as you are a Prime member and you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. This offer expires on 6 January 2020.View Deal

Half-price Audible | Save 50% on your first 4-months of membership | Just £3.99/month!

New Audible customers can get 50% off for their first four months of membership. That means you'll pay £3.99/month rather than £7.99/month. After the trial period ends the price will revert to the regular £7.99, but the trial can be cancelled at any time. Planning on picking up a Kindle on Cyber Monday? Make sure you make the most of this deal as well!View Deal

Kindle Unlimited | Get 3 months for FREE this Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday deal allows you to enjoy Kindle Unlimited's library of more than 1 million titles, audiobooks and magazines for free for three months, with the price brought down from £23.97 to £0.00. Even after the initial deal expires you'll get great value for money, with the service then only costing £7.99 per month. Cancel at any time.View Deal

The best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, US

In the US, the following Amazon device deals are on offer.

Up to 80% off select Kindle Books

Here's a fantastic deal where you can stock up on reading material for the holidays: save up to 80% off on Amazon's choice of top-rated Kindle books. Deals end on the last day of each month.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | US offer | 4 months for $0.99

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for 99c month as long as you are a new subscriber and you have an Amazon Prime account. This offer expires on 6 January 2020.View Deal

Confirmed Cyber Monday Amazon device deals 2019 at Amazon.com

Available on "various dates and times" between November 30 and December 2, according to Amazon.

Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00

All-new Echo Show 8 is $50 off – just $79.99

Echo Show (2nd gen) is $80 off – just $149.99

Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99

All-new Echo, including the limited (RED) edition of the all-new Echo, is $40 off – just $59.99. And, for every all-new Echo (RED) edition sold, Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund.

Echo Auto is $20 off – just $29.99

Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost

Insignia 32" Fire TV Edition Smart TV is $70 off – just $99.99

All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99

Get a Ring Alarm 5-piece set and Echo Dot for just $139.00

Get a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 for just $139.00

$99 Ring Video Doorbell 2 (50% off reg price). Only with Alexa by saying, “Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell.”

$49.99 Blink XT2 Camera (50% off reg price). Only with Alexa by saying, “Alexa, order a Blink Camera.”

Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99

All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off – just $79.99

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $50 off – just $149.99

All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off – just $39.99

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet is $50 off – just $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $84.99

All-new Kindle is $30 off – just $59.99

Where can I find the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals?

Right here! T3 is keeping track of all the best deals and discounts – as well as warning you about any false economies – throughout Cyber Monday 2019.

Our mission at T3 is to help you live a smarter choice and that means finding really useful products at the best price, so we'll be scouring every department at Amazon for the best Cyber Monday deals and listing them all here, on this page.

You can also read about what other retailers are doing in the links below.

