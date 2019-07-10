Amazon Prime Day: eBay just undercut Amazon with these £79 deals

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019 eBay has kicked off its 15 days of deals sale with a series of what it calls "Hero products" for the price of an Amazon Prime membership. That means you can get the Google Home Hub and Chromecast, the Oral B Power Genius 8000 Bundle or the De’Longhi Distinta Home Pump Espresso Machine for £79.
That price point is a targeted attack on Amazon, which follows a recent comment by Rob Hattrell, VP of eBay UK who said: "We don’t think we should be charging our customers a membership fee for them to enjoy great discounts and offers, and for the next fifteen days we will be sharing our best ever discounts with them. There will be deals on thousands of products across eBay that customers actually want, not just discounts on products no one ever buys or on end-of-life stock."
Those eBay deal prices, and their Amazon comparisons are below:
- eBay deal: Google Home Hub and Chromecast | £79
- Available on Amazon.co.uk for £107.99
- eBay deal: Oral B Power Genius 8000 Bundle | £79
- Available on Amazon.co.uk for £105.20
- eBay deal: De’Longhi Distinta Home Pump Espresso Machine | £79
- Available on Amazon.co.uk for £95.10
More of these £79 deals are lined up, with products from brands including Oral B, Google, Kärcher, De’Longhi, Simba and Vax. New deals will be launched every day from now until Saturday.
Curry’s PC World on eBay UK has also announced its discounts, with prices cut until 16 July. Up to 50% will be knocked off "hundreds of products including the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro (was £219, now £109), Google Pixel Slate Chromebook (was £749, now £599), and Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop (was £449, now £349).
For more eBay UK deals head over to https://www.ebay.co.uk/deals.
Other July sales to check out this month
- Amazon Prime Day UK – July 15 and July 16
- Amazon Prime Day US – July 15 and July 16
- Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now
- eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30
- Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now
- Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17
- eBay US Crash Sale – July 15
- eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20
- Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12
- Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18
- Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4
- Lovehoney Summer Sale – live now