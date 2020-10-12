Amazon Prime Day deal: 15% off Lelo's best-selling sex toys

Lelo is known for making some of the best sex toys around, featuring classy designs and powered by the latest tech. Right now there's 15% off Lelo's best-selling sex toys for a limited time only, as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals extravaganza. There's a whole range of toys included in the deal, so chances are there will be something for you, whoever you are and whatever you're into. This year has been tough for everyone: here's something to perk things up again.
- Sona Sonic Clitoral Massager: Now £50 (was £59)
- Gigi 2 Personal Massager and G-spot Vibrator: Now £66.64 (was £83.29)
- Hugo prostate massager: Now £138 (was £169)
- Ina 2 wireless vibrator: Now £73 (was £105)
You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Not a member yet? Sign up for a free trial now (you can always cancel before your 30 days is up if it doesn't suit you).
If you're just getting into sex toys and need some advice and guidance, we have some buying guides that are here to help. Check out our advice on choosing the best dildos, the best vibrator, and the best Fleshlight right now. And keep things safe and comfortable with some of the best condoms and the best lube.
