Amazon Black Friday prices REVEALED: cheap Echo speakers and more!

Amazon's Black Friday sale hasn't started yet but the retailer has given a tantalizing look at some of the discounts that it will be offering on its devices over the Black Friday sales period.

This year, the Amazon Black Friday sale runs from eight days from 00:01 on Friday 22 November until 23:59 on Friday 29 November and Amazon promises that this will be the company's "biggest ever Black Friday". That's great news if you're planning to shop for yourself or for Christmas gifts over the sale period.

To give us an idea of the discounts that will be on offer, Amazon US has contacted us to let us know what it will be charging for a range of its devices over the Black Friday sales period. Those devices include the brand new Echo Dot With Clock as well as old favorites including the Kindle Paperwhite and Fire TV sticks and tablets.

Below, we've listed all of the Amazon device Black Friday sale dates and prices which Amazon.com has confirmed. Do note that the links go to the products at Amazon.com but the sale prices listed below will not be live until the dates shown.

Amazon UK has not confirmed the price drops for UK customers but we can assume similar reductions at Amazon.co.uk once the Black Friday sale starts. If you're reading from the UK, we'd recommend bookmarking our article Amazon Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect and when as we're updating it daily with all the key sales and deals info. Also, for information about Black Friday deals from all major UK retailers, do check out Best Black Friday deals UK 2019.

Read on for those all-important Amazon device deals to look forward to over Black Friday 2019.

Amazon device deals starting November 22

Fire HD 8 | $30 off – just $49.99

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | $50 off – just $79.99

Fire 7 Tablet | $20 off – just $29.99

Fire 7 Kids Edition | $40 off – just $59.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet | $50 off - $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite | $45 off – just $84.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle | $149.99 off – just $189.00

Amazon device deals starting November 24

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote | $25 off – just $24.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | $20 off – just $19.99

Fire TV Cube | $30 off – just $89.99

Amazon device deals starting November 27

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit | $65 off – just $184.99

Ring indoor cam 2 pack | $40 off, just $99.99

Amazon Smart Plug | $20 off – just $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio

Amazon device deals starting November 28

Echo Dot With Clock | $25 off – just $34.99

Echo Dot | $27.99 off – just $22.00

Echo Auto | $20 off – just $29.99

Echo (3rd gen) | $40 off – just $59.99

Echo Show 5 | $40 off – just $49.99

Echo Show | $80 off – just $149.99

