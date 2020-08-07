All the places where face masks are required from tomorrow: Full list

Face mask rules are changing again tomorrow. Here's a full list of the places they will be mandatory (with fines)

UK Government rules regarding face masks are changing again tomorrow (8 August). Last month, rules came into force that required the wearing of a face covering in all shops and on public transport. Now, a range of other places have been added to list. The type of face covering required is not specified – we'd recommend picking up a good quality, breathable, washable option (or a few), because you'll be wearing these for a while. 

Currently, the list of places where face coverings are mandatory is as follows:

  • Public transport
  • Indoor transport hubs, including airports, bus and coach stations and terminals, train and tram stations and terminals, maritime ports and terminals
  • Shops and supermarkets
  • Indoor shopping centres
  • Banks, building societies and post offices

However, from Saturday, a range of new places are being included in the same laws. These are the locations where, from tomorrow, you'll have to wear a face mask or risk a fine of up to £100 (or £50 if paid promptly). 

  • Cinemas, theatres and concert halls
  • Museums and galleries
  • Aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms
  • Other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural sites
  • Nail, beauty, hair salons and barbers (other than where necessary to remove for treatments)
  • Massage centres
  • Public areas in hotels and hostels
  • Places of worship
  • Libraries and public reading rooms
  • Community centres
  • Social clubs
  • Tattoo and piercing parlours
  • Indoor entertainment venues (e.g. amusement arcades, funfairs, laser quest, go-karting, escape rooms)
  • Storage and distribution facilities
  • Veterinary services
  • Auction houses
  • Funeral directors
  • Bingo halls
  • Anywhere providing professional, legal or financial services
