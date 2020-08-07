All the places where face masks are required from tomorrow: Full list

UK Government rules regarding face masks are changing again tomorrow (8 August). Last month, rules came into force that required the wearing of a face covering in all shops and on public transport. Now, a range of other places have been added to list. The type of face covering required is not specified – we'd recommend picking up a good quality, breathable, washable option (or a few), because you'll be wearing these for a while.

Currently, the list of places where face coverings are mandatory is as follows:

Public transport

Indoor transport hubs, including airports, bus and coach stations and terminals, train and tram stations and terminals, maritime ports and terminals

Shops and supermarkets

Indoor shopping centres

Banks, building societies and post offices

However, from Saturday, a range of new places are being included in the same laws. These are the locations where, from tomorrow, you'll have to wear a face mask or risk a fine of up to £100 (or £50 if paid promptly).