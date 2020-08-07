All the places where face masks are required from tomorrow: Full list

UK Government rules regarding face masks are changing again tomorrow (8 August). Last month, rules came into force that required the wearing of a face covering in all shops and on public transport. Now, a range of other places have been added to list. The type of face covering required is not specified – we'd recommend picking up a good quality, breathable, washable option (or a few), because you'll be wearing these for a while.
Currently, the list of places where face coverings are mandatory is as follows:
- Public transport
- Indoor transport hubs, including airports, bus and coach stations and terminals, train and tram stations and terminals, maritime ports and terminals
- Shops and supermarkets
- Indoor shopping centres
- Banks, building societies and post offices
However, from Saturday, a range of new places are being included in the same laws. These are the locations where, from tomorrow, you'll have to wear a face mask or risk a fine of up to £100 (or £50 if paid promptly).
- Cinemas, theatres and concert halls
- Museums and galleries
- Aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms
- Other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural sites
- Nail, beauty, hair salons and barbers (other than where necessary to remove for treatments)
- Massage centres
- Public areas in hotels and hostels
- Places of worship
- Libraries and public reading rooms
- Community centres
- Social clubs
- Tattoo and piercing parlours
- Indoor entertainment venues (e.g. amusement arcades, funfairs, laser quest, go-karting, escape rooms)
- Storage and distribution facilities
- Veterinary services
- Auction houses
- Funeral directors
- Bingo halls
- Anywhere providing professional, legal or financial services