5 Christmas gift ideas from The White Company sale

If you haven’t started your Christmas shopping yet or you’re not sure what to get someone, why not treat them to luxurious gifts from The White Company (opens in new tab). Popular UK retailer, The White Company is well known for its fashion and homeware products, including bedding, candles, perfumes, skincare, bathrobes and much more.

The White Company is the best place to look for elegant and relaxing Christmas gifts for the whole family, and for every room in the house. When in doubt, a scented candle never goes amiss and The White Company has plenty of scented gifts available, from candles to fragrances and beyond. Other presents to look out for are essential oils and bedding, as The White Company designs and produces some of the best sheets (opens in new tab) and best essential oils (opens in new tab) on the market.

Right now at The White Company, you can get up to 60% off homeware, clothing and nursery essentials in its festive sale. There’s also 30% off select Christmas decorations (opens in new tab) if you fancy adding extra ornaments to your Christmas tree or décor to your home.

If you’re looking for the best Christmas gifts for wellness enthusiasts (opens in new tab), we’ve found 5 gift ideas from The White Company that your friends, family and loved ones are sure to enjoy this year. For more gift inspiration, check out our best Christmas gift ideas (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Marlow Duvet Cover: £80 , £56 at The White Company (opens in new tab)

The Marlow Duvet Cover is 30% off in The White Company sale. Made from high quality 300 thread count cotton, this bedding feels soft on the skin and is smooth to the touch. This stylish duvet cover is in white with a double edge piped border in charcoal, silver or natural colours.

(opens in new tab) Winter Signature Candle: £20 at The White Company (opens in new tab)

Described as the ‘scent of Christmas’, the Winter Signature Candle is the perfect gift to give someone who loves the festive season. This deliciously smelling candle has notes of cinnamon, clove and orange, so it’ll fill the home with spicy and warming scents.

(opens in new tab) Geranium Leaf Fragrance Oil: £10 , £7 at The White Company (opens in new tab)

Get 30% off the Geranium Leaf Fragrance Oil at The White Company. This essential oil is uplifting with notes of bright geranium, fresh Sicilian orange, cooling peppermint and soothing lavender. This combination not only smells good but the herbs and fruits are designed to aid sleep and relaxation.

(opens in new tab) Calm Duo Gift Set: £25 at The White Company (opens in new tab)

You can’t go wrong with a gift set and the Calm Duo is designed to help you unwind at home or on the go. The set comes with the Calm Pulse Point which can be rolled onto wrists, temples and behind the ears and the Calm Mist which can be sprayed around the house. Both are a blend of natural essential oils, including juniper, sage, ylang ylang, geranium, tonka bean and more.