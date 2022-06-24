3 unmissable cheap sex toy deals from Lovehoney's big 50% off sale

The weather is hotting up, and Lovehoney has a major sale on that's well worth checking out if you fancy taking your summer evenings up a few more degrees. There's up to 50% off a wide range of toys (opens in new tab), as well as lingerie and accessories like lube, with an extra 10% off everything with the code EXTRA10. (If you miss this offer, our Lovehoney discount codes page is regularly updated with new codes.)

Known as the 'Sexual happiness people' and selling a range of respected brands alongside its own creations, Lovehoney is a firm favourite when it comes to quality sex toys. Whether you're looking for the best Fleshlight, the best sex toy for men, the best dildo or the best vibrator, there should be something for you here. And if you're lucky, at a majorly discounted price. Of course, you might prefer to browse all the deals yourself, but if you're in a hurry or feeling overwhelmed by choice, we've picked three standout offers that are well worth considering...

Mantric Prostate Vibrator: was £69.99, now £31.50 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)
This prostate vibrator is remote controlled, with seven vibration modes to explore. The smooth silicone shaft is designed to deliver intense P-spot orgasms. There's 50% off in the Lovehoney sale, plus an extra 10% if you pop the code EXTRA10 in at the checkout.

Lovehoney Ultra Violet wand: was £69.99, now £31.50 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)
This silicone wand is designed to deliver super strong vibrations, with a flexible head for precise stimulation. It's conveniently USB rechargeable (with up to a full hour of vibrations on one charge!) and fully waterproof too.

Lovehoney Ring It On cock ring: was £29.99, now £13.50 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)
This rechargeable vibrating cock ring is a bargain at full price, but with over 50% off (using the extra code) it's ridiculously cheap. This one comes very well reviewed (4.3 star average over 42 reviews at time of writing) and it's not going to be restocked, so take advantage of this deal while you can.

