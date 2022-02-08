3 top sex toy deals from the Lovehoney Valentine's day mega-sale

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Lovehoney has come through with some sweet deals to spice up your evening. If you know what you want, there's up to 50% off a range of sex toys, or for those who prefer a selection of toys to explore, you mix and match your own sex toy bundle (choose two sex toys, add your preferred lube and pick a toy cleaner – nothing hotter than good hygiene, guys – and you have the lot for £50, saving up to £35).

Lovehoney sells some of the best sex toys around – including bestselling brands as well as its own range of gadgets and clothing. If you're planning on amping things up in the bedroom when 14 February rolls round, you're not alone. Lovehoney has just released the results of a survey into Brits' sexual habits, and 53% of couples said that they would be more adventurous this year, to make up for lost time after the disruption of the pandemic.

Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit: was £79.99, now £39.99 at Lovehoney (save £40)

Not sure what you want? There's a little bit of everything in the Lovehoney Wild Weekend bundle, currently half price. This kit includes vibrators, anal toys, cock rings and more to explore this Valentine's Day.

Lovehoney Power Play male massage wand: was £69.99, now £41.99 at Lovehoney (save £28)

This male massage wand is made from textured silicone, and has seven vibrator functions to explore. It's also rechargeable, fully waterproof and comes with a travel lock to avoid potentially embarrassing airport situations.

Date Night Deal | 2 sex toys + lube + sex toy cleaner for £50

Save up to £35! Get ready for the perfect night in with Lovehoney's Valentine's Date Night deal. Mix and match two different sex toys, choose from a selection of lubes and sex toy cleaners, and get the whole bundle for £50. Sorted.

"Valentine's this year will be the most passionate ever this year. We've all been through a really tough time over the last two years and record numbers of us will be using the big day to celebrate what is most important to us," says Lovehoney sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight.

The sex toy market is growing ever more complex, varied and hi-tech, and while we welcome the choice, it can get confusing. If you're in need a clear explainer of the different gadgets and gizmos currently on the market, we have guides to help you: browse the best Fleshlights, the best vibrators, the best sex toys for men, or the best dildos. You'll also find T3's top picks in there, if you're looking for inspiration on what to buy.