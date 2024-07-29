Lovehoney’s new travel-friendly sex toy is discreet, powerful and shaped like a shell

QUICK SUMMARY Lovehoney has launched the Venus Glow, a shell-shaped clitoral suction sex toy. To celebrate the launch, Lovehoney has partnered with HomeToGo to reveal the world’s sexiest beaches and to give advice on how to travel with sex toys. The Lovehoney Venus Glow is available to buy now for £44.99.

Lovehoney has just launched its latest sex toy that’s discreet, powerful and perfect for summer holidays. Designed for easy and convenient travel, the Lovehoney Venus Glow is a clitoral suction toy that has the shape of a seashell, easily making it the cutest and inconspicuous sex toy I’ve ever seen.

With the summer holidays finally here, many people will be heading off travelling or to relax in a sunny destination. As the best sex toys have become less taboo, more people want to take their favourite toys with them on holiday, but some of the shapes and sizes can be a little hard to conceal in your suitcase – and no one wants a grumpy security guard to put your toys on display in airport security.

But as the UK’s leading sexual wellness brand, Lovehoney has designed many of its sex toys, like the best vibrators , to be more compact and discreet to avoid these problems. For example, earlier this year, Lovehoney launched Mon Ami, its most its most discreet sex toy that sits inside your underwear for easier travel and on-the-go pleasure.

But while the Mon Ami is compact and unobtrusive, it could look cuter – and that’s where the Lovehoney Venus Glow comes in. With the shape and look of shell, the Lovehoney Venus Glow can sit neatly in the palm of your hand, and is made of smooth body-safe silicone with a white pearlescent colour.

Aside from its holiday-inspired design, the Lovehoney Venus Glow offers seven levels of vibration intensities and has simple one-button controls. It’s powered by Womanizer’s patented Pleasure Air technology, which is used in Lovehoney’s popular Rose collection .

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

Measuring 2.75 inches in length and 6.5 inches in circumference, the Lovehoney Venus Glow can easily fit into any bag to take with you on holiday – see our tips for travelling with sex toys for more advice. It’s also waterproof, has a travel lock and has a 90 minute runtime.

To celebrate the launch of the Venus Glow, Lovehoney has partnered with HomeToGo , a holiday rental marketplace, to reveal the world’s 100 sexiest beaches from 30 countries and six continents. The entries include exotic destinations from Cuba, Mexico and Turks and Caicos, although the UK holds the 38th spot with Carbis Bay Beach in Cornwall! The partnership also includes Lovehoney’s advice on how to travel with sex toys .

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors