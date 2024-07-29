Lovehoney’s new travel-friendly sex toy is discreet, powerful and shaped like a shell

QUICK SUMMARY
Lovehoney has launched the Venus Glow, a shell-shaped clitoral suction sex toy. To celebrate the launch, Lovehoney has partnered with HomeToGo to reveal the world’s sexiest beaches and to give advice on how to travel with sex toys.
The Lovehoney Venus Glow is available to buy now for £44.99.
Lovehoney has just launched its latest sex toy that’s discreet, powerful and perfect for summer holidays. Designed for easy and convenient travel, the Lovehoney Venus Glow is a clitoral suction toy that has the shape of a seashell, easily making it the cutest and inconspicuous sex toy I’ve ever seen.
With the summer holidays finally here, many people will be heading off travelling or to relax in a sunny destination. As the best sex toys have become less taboo, more people want to take their favourite toys with them on holiday, but some of the shapes and sizes can be a little hard to conceal in your suitcase – and no one wants a grumpy security guard to put your toys on display in airport security.
But as the UK’s leading sexual wellness brand, Lovehoney has designed many of its sex toys, like the best vibrators, to be more compact and discreet to avoid these problems. For example, earlier this year, Lovehoney launched Mon Ami, its most its most discreet sex toy that sits inside your underwear for easier travel and on-the-go pleasure.
But while the Mon Ami is compact and unobtrusive, it could look cuter – and that’s where the Lovehoney Venus Glow comes in. With the shape and look of shell, the Lovehoney Venus Glow can sit neatly in the palm of your hand, and is made of smooth body-safe silicone with a white pearlescent colour.
Aside from its holiday-inspired design, the Lovehoney Venus Glow offers seven levels of vibration intensities and has simple one-button controls. It’s powered by Womanizer’s patented Pleasure Air technology, which is used in Lovehoney’s popular Rose collection.
Measuring 2.75 inches in length and 6.5 inches in circumference, the Lovehoney Venus Glow can easily fit into any bag to take with you on holiday – see our tips for travelling with sex toys for more advice. It’s also waterproof, has a travel lock and has a 90 minute runtime.
To celebrate the launch of the Venus Glow, Lovehoney has partnered with HomeToGo, a holiday rental marketplace, to reveal the world’s 100 sexiest beaches from 30 countries and six continents. The entries include exotic destinations from Cuba, Mexico and Turks and Caicos, although the UK holds the 38th spot with Carbis Bay Beach in Cornwall! The partnership also includes Lovehoney’s advice on how to travel with sex toys.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Lovehoney Venus Glow is available to buy now for £44.99 on the Lovehoney website. For savings on your orders, make sure to check out these Lovehoney deals and discount codes to get money off at Lovehoney all year round.
Emily is one of T3.com's regular sexual happiness writers. She writes about sex toys of all kinds, follows all the latest advancements in sex toy tech, and brings you the best deals around to spice up your bedroom routine without putting too much of a dent in your bank balance.
-
Doctor warns travellers to not unpack their suitcases immediately after getting home – here’s why
Why you shouldn't unpack your suitcase straight away after you get back from holiday
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
REM-Fit Tencel Cool mattress protector review: a waterproof protector with temperature control
This Rem-Fit mattress protector guards against spills while shielding you from allergens and wicking moisture away for a comfortable sleep
By Alistair Charlton Last updated
-
I tried the Wim Hof breathing hack and I’ve never slept better
What is Wim Hof breathing and does it help with sleep?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Loop upgrades its popular earplugs with highest noise reduction levels to date
Loop launches new Quiet 2 Plus earplugs with better noise reduction and comfort than before
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Last updated
-
Momcozy Sunrise Wake-up Light review: a 4-in-1 device that promotes a restful night's sleep
It functions as an alarm clock, sound machine, wake-up light and seven-colour night light
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Oura experts reveal women sleep better than men – but there’s one exception
Why women’s sleep changes during their cycle, and how to sleep better on your period
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Survey finds the majority of Brits are angry from tiredness – here’s how to fix it
‘Tangry’ is the new ‘Hangry’, according to new sleep survey
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Londoners are the worst sleepers in the UK, reveals Oura experts
Oura study reveals Brits have surprisingly good sleep habits but there’s room for improvement
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published