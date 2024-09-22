Lovehoney launches its 2024 sex toy advent calendars – and I can’t wait until Christmas

QUICK SUMMARY Lovehoney has launched its 2024 advent calendar collection. Featuring two 24-Day calendars and one 12-Day calendar, the festive-themed advent calendars are made for couples and individuals who want to spice up their sex life. The new Lovehoney 2024 advent calendars are available now, with prices starting at £99.

Sexual happiness brand, Lovehoney has just launched its latest sex toy advent calendar range for 2024. Included in the collection are two 24-Day calendars and one 12-Day calendar that have been given a complete redesign and feature exciting toys and sex essentials from Lovehoney, Womanizer, We-Vibe and more.

Lovehoney has become well known for its festive-themed sexy advent calendars, as the brand has launched new versions year on year. The 2024 advent calendars are being called Lovehoney’s ‘BEST EVER advent calendar range’, and it’s easy to see why as the new advent calendars have been given a brand-new design that feature individual pullout boxes for a more luxurious look and feel.

The hero product from the new range is the Lovehoney 24-Day X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar . Inside the 24 windows are lots of fun toys and gifts for couples to try together or individually, including blindfolds, handcuffs, lube and toys for him and her. Included in the calendar is the Womanizer Liberty 2, one of the best vibrators on the market that uses Pleasure Air Technology.

The We-Vibe Sync Lite is also included in the calendar, and can be used for solo use or couple’s play. Worth over £455, the couple’s advent calendar tends to be the most popular year on year, and it only costs £149 so we expect it to sell out quickly.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

The other 24-Day calendar is the Amorana Deluxe 24-Days Advent Calendar . Featuring toys, massagers and BDSM accessories, this calendar is more expensive than the Lovehoney one at £420, but it has more toys compared to other accessories, including the Womanizer Premium.

Finally, if you want something cheaper or for just one person, the Lovehoney Indulge Sex Toy Advent Calendar is a ‘12 Days of Play’ calendar, specifically designed for vulva owners. Priced at £99, the Lovehoney Indulge Sex Toy Advent Calendar has a similar design to the 24-Day calendar but is filled with exciting individual toys to play with, including the We-Vibe Moxie Wearable Knicker Vibrator.

The Lovehoney advent calendars are always incredibly popular, so if you want to get your hands on one in time for Christmas, you’re going to want to be quick! Before you purchase, make sure to check out these Lovehoney deals, sales and discount codes to save money on your orders.