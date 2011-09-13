Military tech: F35 Lightning II Fighter Jet video

Top gun trainer for F35 Lightning II fighter jet and helmet

By

Maker of all things military, BAE Systems, has created the ultimate simulator for Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II, the next-gen stealth fighter that will be the RAF's main weapon within the next decade.

T3 we let into the defence inner circle for a closer look. The sim uses six projectors to produce a panoramic 180-degree screen, helping pilots perfect such essentials as landing on a carrier deck in a storm, dog-fighting and nailing the ultimate loop.

We went along to the simulator's base in Warton, Lancashire, for a test drive. Watch the video to find out how we got on.


