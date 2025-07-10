These luxury earbuds are half price in the Prime Day sale – but they won't be around for long

If you're on the hunt for a pair of the best earbuds around, there's no better time to buy. The Amazon Prime Day sale is in full swing, and has seen some really killer tech dropped to insanely low prices.

That's exactly what I've found lurking in the lower scrolls of the Amazon site. Right now, you can get the epic Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX earbuds for just £175 – that's half price!

If you're at all familiar with the brand, you'll know that's a stellar deal. There's not a lot in the brands catalogue which comes even remotely close to that, with much of its offering in the three- to four-figure range.

For that price, these are a no brainer. When we reviewed them, our tester was wowed – as you'd probably come to expect – by the stellar audio quality on offer. That should come as no surprise – B&O is renowned for its audio quality across the board.

Battery life is a respectable 28 hours, which certainly isn't the most you'll find on the market, but should certainly be good enough for a few days worth of listening for the average person. They're also entirely waterproof, with an IP57 water and dust resistance rating ensuring you'll be good to go with these in all kinds of environments.

Of course, coming from Bang & Olufsen, you're not just buying sonic quality, you're buying into stunning styling too. These are gorgeous – a neat mix of angles and curves which feels like a solid, timeless effort.

And one last note for those concerned with their environmental impact – Bang & Olufsen recently won the T3 Award for Sustainability, thanks to the groups efforts to keep everything in their products repairable or replaceable. That's a great sign for potential users.