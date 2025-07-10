Snag this massive Hisense QLED TV for less than £11 per inch!
That's a lot of screen
If you want to add a massive TV to your home, there really is no better time to buy. Right now, the Amazon Prime Day sale has spurred a swathe of killer price cuts on a wide range of tech, making it easier than ever to add new gadgets to your home.
But the bargain I've found for you now is actually from a different site – AO.com. They've got a whopping 100-inch TV reduced by £600 – now just £1,099!
Save a cool £600 on this whopping 100-inch TV at AO.com!
In the world of massive TVs, that is a bargain. It works out at just £10.90 per inch of screen real estate, which is practically unheard of when dealing with panels of this size.
You'll need a pretty sizable space to fit this thing nicely, as the whole package is over two metres wide! Still, that's a lot of real estate for getting up close and personal with your favourite sports, TV shows and movies.
Picture quality should be stellar thanks to the QLED display, which also uses Quantum Dot technology for its colour. The Quad Core 4K processor inside offers upscaling to push the image quality even further, which should ensure a seriously crisp picture.
Audio fanatics are also appeased, with a Dolby Atmos system which should render your favourite movie soundscapes in an awe inspiring way. And if you're not already awash with things to watch, you'll enjoy Freely built-in. That gives access to a wide variety of TV channels which are all free to enjoy.
Getting a TV of this size at this price is practically unheard of. There's no telling how long the discount will be available for, but my guess is 'not long'! If you're looking to supersize your entertainment setup, this is the way to go.
