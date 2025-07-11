Love reading? Amazon's FREE Kindle Unlimited deal is here for today only!

This week Amazon has gone bigger than ever on its Prime Day deals. Beyond the big-ticket items, however, there's a real winner for fans of reading, thanks to this Kindle promotion. Kindle Unlimited is free, but only if you sign up before the end of today!

Check out the Amazon Kindle Unlimited promo here

So if you're an avid reader and, of course, an Amazon Prime member, then this 3 months of free reading provides access to millions of premium books and even magazines. A great way to escape your laptop's screen during this summer heat, to sink into a world of fiction.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: was £28.47, now free at Amazon Enjoy access to millions of titles and magazines, including access anytime and on any device using the Kindle app. The usual £9.49 subscription price is waived for 3 months, and there's no obligation to continue with your subscription after.

You'll want to be quick with this deal, though, as the official Amazon page says that this promotion is "valid until 11 July, 2025" only – i.e. at the end of this Prime Day deals period. Activate it before then and you'll save £28.47 over those 3 months, making this a great deal.

As highlighted above: there's no obligation to continue with your subscription, which will be a big appeal for some. It goes into a rolling £9.49 per month contract after. But you can cancel at any time, according to Amazon's terms and conditions, with an easy-to-follow cancellation link here.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was £159.99 now £118.74 at Amazon Do I understand why Amazon's deal comes out to such a weirdly specific price? No, I don't – but I do know that it's a fabulous price for what's basically the best simple and straightforward e-reader on the market for most people.

You will, of course, need one of the best Kindle e-readers to benefit from this promotion. Amazon's Prime Day deals is offering the Kindle Paperwhite on discount, as our preferred pick.

Indeed, it's been Kindle season lately – with lots of new models entering the market. That includes the first-ever colour Kindle, the Colorsoft. So now you can read those free books in both black and white and colour, if you buy the right kit anyway.