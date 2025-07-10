All Sky TV customers get new free perks and benefits – make sure you don't miss out

Quick Summary The Sky VIP club is available to all Sky customers in the UK, and now includes a whole range of new benefits and free perks. There's a completely free movie to watch each week, for starters, as well as food from Sainsbury's.

Sky has relaunched its VIP program for Sky TV customers and is offering all-manner of new bonuses and freebies.

For example, it has teamed with Sainsbury's in the UK to give away free Taste the Difference food items, such as pizza and ice lollies. And snacks from brands like Love Corn and Whitworths will be available to redeem each week too.

In addition, Sky VIP members will get a free movie from the Sky Store each week, starting with The Bad Guys on 14 July.

The animated feature comes at no extra cost and will be available watch as soon as you redeem it.

There will also be free trial passes to some of the biggest streaming services, while other perks will include big discounts on products from some major brands. These include Puma, JBL, LG and the British holiday firm, Parkdean Resorts.

Sky Sports customers also get additional perks. There's a free 12-month subscription to the New York Times-owned sports site The Athletic, for starters.

There's also the chance to win a trip to the Ryder Cup and savings on golf gear. Plus around 100,000 tickets are up for grabs for different sporting events, including the Powerleague and Sixes.

"Whether you're new to Sky or a long-standing customer, there's always something exciting waiting in the My Sky app that makes every day a little better," said the director of Sky VIP, Helen Kloepfer.

If you haven't already enrolled for Sky VIP (and you'd be mad not to), it's free for all customers and you can sign up through the My Sky app for iOS or Android.