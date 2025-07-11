Forget last-minute Prime Day deals: This Dyson-killer is a heatwave saviour – and cheapest direct from the brand

When the last heatwave struck, I more or less had to sleep outside, patio doors wide open. And with indoor temperatures set to hit 33C once again from today, I know I won't be the only one suffering.

Fortunately, this product offers some much-needed respite. It's a £99 large table fan – or 'air circulator' as its maker, Meaco, prefers to call it – and you can forget Amazon Prime Day's last-minute deals, as it's cheapest direct from the seller.

Buy the Meaco Sefte 10 for £99 with free shipping

So while the hottest of the UK heatwave may still be yet to come (yikes), I'd call the Meaco Sefte 10 an absolute life-saver – and, from a price point of view, actually a Dyson-killer too. I'd take the cost-saving and pick one up versus the luxe Dyson equivalent options, anyway.

Is the Sefte 10 worth its price?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

In the past I've always been tempted to just pick up the cheapest of fans. But I think we all know that's not a great solution. So while £100 might seem like a serious chunk of cash, honestly the Meaco makes it worth its cover price.

First of all, I trust the brand's longevity, as I've long used its products – including dehumidifiers. Having also purchased two Meaco 1056P pedestal fans some 5-years ago, they're still going strong, without showing any signs of slowing.

Adding the Meaco Sefte 10 to my room-cooling arsenal was to bring yet more control around my home – and in a smaller, non-pedestal version. The Sefte name is the newest the brand offers, adding some nice new features.

The magnetically-attached controller, as a key example, now glows in the dark – so you can make adjustments at night with ease. As I prefer to switch off the on-product display, I find this really useful.

But that on-product display is great for daytime use. It's got a built-in thermometer, so will provide a real-time reading of your surroundings. I'm somewhat fearful of how high the mercury will rise across the weekend, but the Sefte will let me know, front and centre.

Is MeacoFan genuinely quiet?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Other controls are a major part of what makes the Sefte 10 worth its asking price in my view. It has speed adjustment, with horizontal and vertical control, so the fan can be set to one of three zones (small, medium, large coverage) on either or both of those axes.

The other considerable reason to consider the Meaco is that it's quiet. Like, really quiet. A Quiet Mark certification assures that: on its minimum setting it operates at 25dB, which is like a whisper. I've had no trouble sleeping through with the fan on.

Obviously the fan will be noisier the more you crank it up, but there's a good amount of output from the lower settings, so I find myself using lv.1 to lv.3 most often. It will go all the way up to lv.12 if you want, which has its daytime uses for larger spaces, but is too much for the night.

It's this combination of longevity, adjustability, quietness, and discreet controls that make the Meaco Sefte 10 Table Air Circulator a must in my view. It's a lot less than Dyson's range, which is also excellent, if you've got the cash available.

Otherwise, take a look at T3's guides for best portable air conditioner and best electric fan, both of which will give you a broader overview of options for keeping yourself cool at home in the hot weather. Air con in the UK might become a more normalised need in the near future, so getting in early could be a winner.