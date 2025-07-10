Fancy a huge 100-inch TV for less cash than a phone? AO has a killer deal

Tis the season to be shopping – and that's not only according to the best Amazon Prime Day deals. Indeed, AO.com has a killer deal on a 100-inch TV giant that's well worthy of your attention.

For less cash than buying one of today's best phones, this Hisense E7NQ deal will set you back little over a grand. That's for a 100-inch TV, which is pretty much unheard of in today's market.

Check out the 100-inch Hisense TV deal on AO.com

That represents over a third off the usual asking price, putting this 100-inch behemoth in a lower price bracket than many of the best TVs on sale today. Its quality won't quite match such levels, mind, but this is all about big scale at low cost.

Hisense E7NQ 100-inch 4K: was £1,699 now £1,059 at AO.com The E7QN is of the QLED format, meaning it's a backlit LED set, but with an additional panel layer to enhance colour saturation. Its backlight precision won't match a Mini-LED or an OLED model, but with a decent smart interface on board and 4K output, it's a good looker for a low price.

Shopping for a new TV is a tricky one. You need to balance expectations – such as backlight precision, overall brightness, anti-reflection and so forth – with the reality of cost and scale.

T3's sister site, What Hi-Fi has reviewed the E7NQ Pro, which offers a detailed breakdown of the set's pros and cons. Keep these remarks in context with the price reduction and it may be an ideal fit for your budget.

AO has heavily cut the asking price, too, with £600 off the set, or £640 off if you're an AO.com member. Seeing as it's £40 to sign up for a year of that membership, it's a no-brainer to do so here – as you might buy something else in the next 12 months and can benefit from discounts and better shipping thresholds.

So you can forget about Amazon Prime Day if a 100-inch TV mammoth is front and centre of your shopping list, as this AO deal looks like an unrivalled one in the mega-scale TV market.