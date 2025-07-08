Galaxy Watch 8 can wait – its predecessor is £100 off at Amazon right now

With all eyes on Samsung ahead of tomorrow's big Galaxy Unpacked event, where the South Korean company is set to unveil its latest wearables, let's not forget that it's Prime Day and there are deals to be had on the company's earlier smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch 7.

Both the 40 and 44 mm versions are currently cheaper at Amazon, the smaller case selling for only £239. The larger version over £100 off, currently going for £269. All four colourways are on offer, but check the size before you add them to your basket, as some colours are only available in certain sizes.

Save 29% Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (4G/LTE, Cream, 40mm): was £339 now £239 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch7 blends sleek style with smart functionality. Stay connected on the go without your phone. This version's cream-toned, lightweight design complements any look, while fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and long battery life keep you active and informed. A perfect everyday wearable upgrade!

The Galaxy Watch range has long been the biggest rival of the Apple Watch, following a similar path in that each new model is an iterative update over its predecessor.

The Galaxy Watch 7's most significant improvement is the addition of AI, which enables the watch to suggest replies to messages, record and transcribe meetings using the wearable's microphone, and more.

It can track sleep apnea symptoms, which is yet another feature added to the already quite extensive health and fitness prowess of the Galaxy Watch series.

On top of this, the Galaxy Watch 7 looks the part with its sleek, refined design, which blends the line between functional and aesthetic-first designs. It's a well-rounded wearable that works perfectly with not just other Samsung smartphones and tablets, but also with Android devices as a whole.

If you're still wearing your Galaxy Watch 4 from years ago, you may want to consider upgrading it now, especially with prices this low. The 40 mm version is an absolute steal, but the 44 mm version's discount is nothing to be frowned upon, either.