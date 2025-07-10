The 5-star travel speaker I can't live without just crashed to its lowest price ever
Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay A1 Gen 2 has never been cheaper
I'm currently travelling for work and, as ever, my trusty portable Bluetooth speaker, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1, has made the trip with me.
And now, as part of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, the Gen 2 version of the speaker has dropped to its lowest-ever price – with a massive 43% off the recommended retail listing.
Check out the B&O Beoplay A1 Gen 2 deal on Amazon
It's a timely offer, as the Beoplay A1 Gen 3 has recently launched, which is certainly a better product – but a pricier one, too. That's why I think the 'V2' model is such a bargain by comparison.
Small yet mighty: the Beoplay A1 is a beautifully built portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers sound way beyond its scale. And now it's been price-cut more than ever before.
Using the third-party tracking site, CamelCamelCamel, I've verified that the speaker hasn't even been cheaper than right now. That includes even during the best Black Friday sales back in November last year.
So if you've been seeking big audio for a little price – and from one of the smaller-scale best Bluetooth speakers – then the Bang & Olufsen is a truly solid option. It's one speaker I've awarded T3's 5-star Platinum Award, as it's just that good.
There are lots of colour options available, although not all of these are discounted to such an extent. Black Anthracite and Green are the lowest, with Grey Mist, Pink and Gold a few quid more – but still keenly priced.
Check out T3's other deals around Amazone Prime Day. Our Top 25 buys is a nicely curated selection of the top tech to purchase – without having to aimlessly doomscroll through Amazon's site to try and find some worthy bargains.
