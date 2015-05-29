9 terrific things Google announced yesterday

Previous Next 1/10

Introduction

Google's I/O conference is the place where the company shows off what it's been working on over the past year and, in its own words, “How we're tackling the future”.

In years past, the I/O keynote speech has seen the unveiling of multiple versions of Android, various phones and many initiatives that stand to drive the company forward, from innovations in search to advertising technology to actually exciting stuff.

Last night, attendees saw the unveiling of the next version of Android, entitled “M,” updates to Android Wear that combat Apple's newly announced Watch, an expansion of Android One, the unveiling for a universal operating system for 'Internet of Things' devices and more.

But we know what you're asking: what are the 9 hottest things that Google unveiled? Luckily for you, we have the answers…