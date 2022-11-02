Feeling stressed? Try the rapid tapping technique for stress & anxiety relief

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Stress is the body’s reaction to feeling under pressure or threatened. With 74% of people in the UK reporting feeling stressed and unable to cope (opens in new tab), stress is much more of a problem than you might think, and it can easily overwhelm and sometimes control your life.

There are many different ways people deal with stress, from exercising and getting fresh air, to journaling or breathing exercises. A science-backed method that’s said to help tackle stress and soothe anxiety is the rapid tapping method.

The rapid tapping method is a psycho-sensory technique that can reduce stress, create balance and even treat pain. Not only can rapid tapping help with stress, but it’s also reported to treat anxiety and PTSD symptoms.

Here’s everything you need to know about rapid tapping, including how to do it and how it can help you manage stress. For more advice, take a look at these 5 stress-busting techniques (opens in new tab) you can do in the time it takes to boil the kettle.

What is rapid tapping?

Before we get into the research behind rapid tapping, it’s worth noting that T3 aren’t health professionals so if stress is affecting your day-to-day, talk to your doctor.

Rapid tapping was originally discovered by Dr Robert Callahan in 1980. Also called Thought Field Therapy or TFT tapping, the method has evolved into a technique that has been clinically proven to reduce stress and anxiety, as well as other emotional, physical or performance-related issues like nerves and phobias.

While rapid tapping has been around for over 30 years, it has been recently brought to the forefront by rapid tapping expert, Poppy Delbridge. On the RAPIDTapping website (opens in new tab), rapid tapping has been called “an effective solution to keep us working and living in peak performance. This self-optimisation tool can reduce unhelpful feelings and beliefs… boost positivity levels, productivity and wellbeing."

(Image credit: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels)

By tapping on parts and points of your body, this rapid movement is said to restore balance to your body's energy levels and relieve any negative emotions. It’s quite similar to acupuncture, but rather than using needles, you apply pressure on specific areas using your fingertips.

How to do rapid tapping

If you’re interested in trying rapid tapping, follow the steps below as sourced from Healthline (opens in new tab) and a video tutorial by Poppy Delbridge on This Morning (opens in new tab).

Start by identifying any issues you’re having, like stress or anxiety. Focus on this one point or emotion as you’re tapping and establish a phrase where you acknowledge your problem and accept yourself despite this problem. For example, “I’m feeling stressed because I’ve got lots of work to do. But I accept myself and will overcome this.”

As you think or speak this phrase out loud, start your tapping routine. Start with your palms placed over your chest and give your chest muscles a massage before moving to your face.

On your face, start tapping your forehead before moving down to the temples. Continue to tap underneath your eyes, under the nose, on your chin, on your collarbone and on your chest where you started. The tapping intensity is up to you – if tapping hurts, soften the intensity.

Repeat the tapping process as many times as you like.

Does rapid tapping help stress & anxiety?

So, does rapid tapping actually work? Many studies and researchers have found that rapid tapping does make a noticeable difference to those dealing with anxiety, stress and PTSD symptoms. On the RAPIDTapping website, statistics show that rapid tapping has a 43% reduction in stress hormones and 33% improvement in general happiness, as well as delivering firmer skin.

While researchers are still looking into its effectiveness on other disorders and illnesses, many people have reported feeling calmer, more relaxed and less stressed after rapid tapping. So, if you’re feeling particularly stressed or overwhelmed, why not give the rapid tapping method a go!