Best vibrator 2019: feel the buzz with the best vibrators you can buy

Vibrators are self-explanatory: they vibrate, but they also come in a myriad shapes, sizes and guises.

Classic vibrators are still popular, such as the perennial ‘rabbit’ so called because of the dual, bunny-ear shaped clitoral stimulators. Another buyer favourite is the tiny bullet: clitoral vibrators that are small enough to keep in your make up bag, while more recent additions to the club include the clitoral suction vibrators.

Vibrators are generally slimmer and smaller than dildos and while some are aimed at clitoral stimulation alone, some can be used internally. They are a non-intimating way to introduce penetration into sex toy play.

They can be made from glass, metal or silicone with various textures, such as nobbles or ridges to increase stimulation and they all have a choice of speeds and pulsating patterns.

Read on for our pick of the best vibrators on the market right now.

(Image credit: Lelo)

1. LELO Soraya 2 The queen of vibrators Specifications Length: 8.5 inches Insertable length: 5 inches Circumference: 4.25 inches Power: USB rechargeable Settings: 12

LELO has a reputation for producing luxury sex toys and the Soraya 2 is elegantly shaped and made from extra-soft silicone. This dual-stimulating vibrator aims to reach the holy grail of both clitoral and G-spot orgasms.

A refined version of the already-popular Soraya, ultra-sound technology was used when designing the main body of the Soraya 2 to build an accurate picture of the anatomy and position of the G-spot. The result is a broader and thicker sculpted tip.

The fully flexible external tip is designed for precise clitoral stimulation and we found the shape both ergonomically and aesthetically pleasing. The Soraya 2 is a great upgrade for women who are already fans of LELO’s original Soraya.

(Image credit: Mimi)

2. Je Joue Mimi A gentle introduction into hand-held stimulation Specifications Length: 3.5 inches Circumference: 5 inches Power: Rechargeable Settings: 5 speeds, 7 patterns Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Good for men and women + Portable + Velvety texture Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For those just starting out with sex toys, Je Joue’s Mimi is a good introduction as it can be used to gently stimulate any area of the body.

This hand-held, pebble-shaped sex toy has a choice of five speeds and seven pulsating patterns. The velvety soft texture and ergonomic design make Mimi incredibly easy to hold and is best used by directing the tip to stimulate the clitoris or the perineum or nipples, or as an all-over body massage aid.

Mimi is for external use only and has been designed with a motor that’s set to a low frequency, which produces distinctive rumbling vibrations. A good toy to ease your way into sex-toy play.

(Image credit: Fun Factory)

3. Fun Factory Manta Male-specific sex toy with multiple uses Specifications Length: 7.5 inches Canal diameter: 1.5 inches Circumference: 6.75 inches Power: USB rechargeable Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Discreet + Multi-usage + Powerful vibrations Today's Best Deals $139.95 View at Amazon

The male market for sex toys often features oversized devices that can look intimidating. This sleek, discreet, vibrating penis stroker certainly looks more manageable and is easy to hold.

Manta can be used as a couples toy, or solo. The ‘wings’ fit around the penis and vibrate to increase sensations for both parties, during sex, foreplay or oral sex.

For masturbation, the Manta can be used as a vibrator resting on the most sensitive areas, or for stroking. Je Joue say the ergonomic shapes sets this apart from other male vibrators and we agree that it’s very user friendly with ridges on the inside of the wings for lube and a manta ray shape for better coverage.

(Image credit: Hitachi)

Hitachi Magic Wand Original Buy a piece of sex toy history Specifications Length: 13 inches Silicone head diameter: 2 inches Cord length: 180cm Settings: 2 Power: Rechargeable Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Reliability + Strong vibrations + Versatile Today's Best Deals $44.25 View at Amazon

Better known for producing cars, Japanese conglomerate Hitachi first launched the vibrating Magic Wand in 1968 as a body massager. Famously, it sold out after featuring in an episode of Sex and the City in 2002.

The Magic Wand Original is known for two things: its intense vibrations due to its powerful motor and its reliability. You even get a 12-month warranty. Not a common option with sex toys.

It certainly feels both solid and powerful and we found that because the vibrations are so strong it does indeed work well as an all-over body massager. The Wand is for body and clitoral stimulation only, not penetration.

(Image credit: So Divine)

5. So Divine Ooh La La A slender vibrator that can be used for penetration Specifications Length: 7.1 inches Diameter: 1.5 inches Settings: 3 speeds, 7 patterns Power: Rechargeable battery Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Slim design + Soft ridges for extra stimulation + Waterproof Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

So Divine’s petal-shaped vibrator, Ooh La La, is designed to work both as a clitoral and G-spot stimulator. It has 10 different functions with three modes and seven speeds, which are easy to navigate between.

The vibrator is topped with a petal-shaped tip and the soft ridges are designed to increase stimulation. Its delicate design and slender proportions make this vibrator a good choice for beginners who want to move beyond clitoral stimulation and try penetration.

Despite its strong vibrations, Oh La La is quiet so if you need to be discreet, this cute little French fancy should float your boat.

(Image credit: LELO)

6. LELO SONA 2 Cruise A suction vibrator with a difference Specifications Length: 4 inches Width: 3.5 inches Mouth width: 1 inch Settings: 12 Power: USB rechargeable Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Intense vibrations + Cruise-control technology + Ergonomic design Today's Best Deals $139 View at Amazon

Suction vibrators are relatively new to the sex-toy market and they’ve proved to be pretty popular with women as the sensations they produce can be intense.

Rather than using a vacuum, Swedish sex-toy giants LELO has developed what they call SenSonic technology. The silicone, says LELO, has been engineered to absorb sonic waves and transmit them back to the clitoris. The result is a powerful, sucking action.

The ‘Cruise’ element on the SONA 2 is its ability to increase the power when the device is pushed against the body to give the user ultimate control. With 12 modes there are lots of options to try, too.