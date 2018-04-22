The best tool sets 2018: from 39 pieces to 210

The best tool sets are available in various sizes, so you should be able to purchase one that caters to your needs. There’s no point buying a professional level 210 piece kit when you can’t even trust yourself to nail in a picture hook, and equally, if you’re looking to rip up floorboards, build kitchens or engage in any other major DIY challenge, a basic kit probably won’t hit the nail on the head (ho ho).

Buying the best tool set

A basic kit should, ideally, contain the following: Screwdrivers, hammer, tape measure, pliers and wrenches. Then, depending on how much you’re willing to spend, drive bits, sockets, ratchets and even a pocket knife are all handy additions if you think you’re gonna need them.

Chrome is often seen as the best material for tools, as its strong durable and anti-corrosive. To help keep your tools in the best condition in any case, tool sets are supplied in either hard wearing cases or bags. When choosing your tool set, it’s worth noting that tool cases won’t offer any room for any additional tools that you acquire through your DIY attempts, whereas bags offer the room to add your own tools later on if you need to. We’ve compiled a list of the best tool bags if you need somewhere to organise your current tools.

With tool sets from well known brands including Stanley and Apollo on our list, we’ll give you all the information that you require to make an informed decision on which tool set you should buy. We’ll also bring you the best prices from the likes of Amazon and Argos, so you know that you’re getting the best possible price for your money!

1. Stanley 73795 Mixed Tool Set For every tool you will possibly need Specifications Best for: Extensive range of tools Number of pieces: 210 Packed in: Case Material: Polished chrome Reasons to buy + Plenty of sockets and drive bits + Made from chrome vanadium for durability Reasons to avoid - Not for DIY dabblers Today's Best Deals $154.99 View at Walmart

This tool set is a fair investment, so it only really makes sense to invest in one this large if you’re planning on getting elbow deep in serious DIY stuff - like building kitchens or perhaps assembling your kids’ climbing frame. If we were to list every single item in this box, we’d be here for a while, but we will say there’s a solid 210 pieces, with each little unique bit having its own molded socket for convenient storage. Made from chrome vanadium for durability and a polished exterior for anti-corrosion, this kit should last you a lifetime.

2. Apollo DT9706 Precision Tools A stripped down tool kit, full of essentials Specifications Best for: The average DIYer Number of pieces: 39 Packed in: Case Material: Chrome Reasons to buy + Everything you need for basic DIY + Made from high quality chrome Reasons to avoid - Reports of plastic handles feeling on the cheap side Today's Best Deals $16.75 View at Walmart 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

While this kit features the least number of pieces, it contains everything a DIY dabbler could possibly need without breaking their bank account. All the tools are arranged neatly in a molded case with labelled sections so you can keep things organised. Although there’s reports of the plastic handles feeling on the cheap side, the tools themselves have been made out of high quality chrome to offer superior durability, and come polished to ward of corrosion too. All in all we think this set offers good value.

3. Guild Handtool Kit For those who think 210 pieces is a bit excessive Specifications Best for: Home repairs Number of pieces: 80 Packed in: Case Material: N/A Reasons to buy + Includes a spirit level + Great for home repairs Reasons to avoid - Reports that metal not up for regular use Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you think 210 pieces is a tad excessive but equally believe that 39 pieces isn’t quite enough, this Guild Handtool Kit meets in the middle to offer ample tools for an affordable price, allowing for a ‘job well done’. With a variety of tools in the box, there’s a strong sense that these tools are great for the occasional home job, but if you’re looking to get really stuck in to a DIY project, you may need to look for a kit with a higher price tag.

4. Workpro Tool Kit The ideal buy if you’re looking for a quality kit with saws Specifications Best for: Flexible storage Number of pieces: 74 Packed in: Bag Material: Chrome Reasons to buy + Bag allows you to store more tools + Saws included Reasons to avoid - Lacks combination wrenches Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Firstly, a bag is a a good choice if you’re looking to add to your collection over time. Secondly, if you know that you’re going to get involved with any woodwork or dabble in a bit of home plumbing, the saws included in this set may come in handy. While it lacks the amount of interchangeable pieces of other sets, it delivers on value for money, with the chrome tools possessing an anti-corrosive finish.

5. Mac Allister Tool Kit A great budget buy - but for no means for professionals Specifications Best for: Budget Number of pieces: 78 Packed in: Bag Material: N/A Reasons to buy + Budget price + Comes in a tool bag Reasons to avoid - Not the best quality Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While we can’t vouch for the quality of the tools, we can say, for a person looking to dabble every now and then in some general repairs and maintenance, you can’t really go wrong. While these tools are unlikely to withstand the demands of a building site, or a large project, there’s probably not much point in you forking anymore if you know you’re only going to be using your kit for five minutes every now and then. With a handy tool bag included in the price, you’re free to store additional tools as and when you acquire them.

6. Apollo Hi-Spec Auto Mechanics Tool Kit A decent quality kit with a good variety of tools Specifications Best for: All-rounder Number of pieces: 67 Packed in: Case Material: Chrome Reasons to buy + Good value for money + Enough tools as an emergency kit for professionals Reasons to avoid - Not good enough to be a main professional kit Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Containing common tools required by mechanics and industrial workers, this is the ideal emergency kit for professionals or those that like to dabble in a bit of home engineering. While it won’t offer the same quality as more expensive kits, the tools are still highly praised by users for what they offer for the money. With a ratchet, a variety of sockets and garage essentials included, it may not offer the same amount of accessories as our first pick, but its provisions are still fairly substantial.

Lead image credit: HealthyHandyman