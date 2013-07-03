Best PS3 Games: T3's essential buying list

Previous Next 2/30

God Of War: Ascension

God Of War: Ascension ticks a lot of the same boxes as its predecessors. Beautiful and bloody combat? Check! Bosses the size of the Albert Hall? Check! An angry Kratos who is becoming harder and harder to sympathise with? Check! The game's story - which serves as a prequel of sorts to the PSP entries in the series - isn't so much a compelling yarn as it is an excuse to slice monsters up like sashimi and the structure of Ascension walks almost in lock-step with that of every game in the series. That having been said, the single-player mode should satisfy Kratos fans and the multiplayer is something of a marvel. It's a violent, visceral spectacle in which player dish out eye-wateringly brutal attacks for the chance to level up their character and unlock favours from Athenian Gods.

