Best patio furniture 2019: create your ideal outside living space for the bank holidays

While most Europeans are able indulge annually in al fresco summers, Brits are a bit hesitant when it comes to purchasing outdoor furniture. However in truth, outside of Manchester there are enough hot days per year to justify buying the best patio furniture. Just maybe also invest in a few patio heaters and a big awning.

When it comes to purchasing garden furniture, John Lewis is the most reliable source of all things super stylish but Wayfair is hot on its tail, with plenty of quirky, outside-the-box pieces that’ll turn your garden into a style Eden.

We've picked out everything from sofas to dining tables to barbecues and drinks trollies. All you need now is the sun.

1. Kettler Palma Mini Corner Set From down time to dinner time, this corner set is the perfect garden addition Specifications Best for: Lounging and dining Dimensions: H220xW200cm Material: Rattan Colour: Whitewash or rattan Reasons to buy + Keep outside all year round + Comfortable cushions Reasons to avoid - Will take up a fair amount of space Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The only thing better than a corner sofa is a corner sofa dining set. Whether you’re relaxing with your feet up during the day or have the extended family round for a BBQ in the evening, this day to evening corner set will ensure sunbathing times and meal times are sorted. Available in both rattan or whitewash, this stylish weatherproof dining set is suitable for leaving outside all year round.

2. Hokku Designs Pearl Daybed The perfect place to sunbathe, sleep, or read Specifications Best for: A comfortable day bed Dimensions: H250xW220xD150cm Material: Poly rattan, Aluminium, Polyester Colour: Grey or nature Reasons to buy + Relax in the shade or lie in the sun + Cosy Reasons to avoid - Needs to be put together Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While it looks more like a plant bulb than a pearl, this cosy looking garden cubby is the ideal spot to sit back with your current page turner. Spacious enough for 4 or 5 of you, this day bed is guaranteed to be a hit when the girls come round for a glass of wine, and paired with the wine trolley we're featuring later in the list, it's a no brainer that your house will be the go-to for end of the week get together. Weather resistant, you can keep it outside all year round, too, which is handy when it takes a fair amount of putting together.

3. Pyramid Living Flame Patio Heater A reliable, easy to control heat source for evenings in the garden Specifications Best for: Staying warm Dimensions: H221xW52xD52cm Material: Stainless steel Colour: Silver Reasons to buy + Keep warm on cold nights + Adjustable heat settings Reasons to avoid - Gas is an additional expense Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

It almost goes without saying that a patio heater is an essential if you're looking to make the most out of summer evenings… unless you're happy to park a couple of faithful jumpers in your drawer for when the temperature drops. While not as authentic as a chimenea, a patio heater is a reliable and, in this case, stylish way to keep warm. Thanks to its powerful 9500w output, this patio heater won't fail to keep you all warm if it happens to be a chilly night.

4. John Lewis Ariel Sofa A garden sofa with a stylish edge Specifications Best for: Stylish Dimensions: H70xW176xD71cm Material: Eucalyptus and polyester Colour: Cream and neutral Reasons to buy + Part of a wider range of garden furniture + Stylish and practical Reasons to avoid - Table not included Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If our rattan dining selection is too formal, and our day bed too informal, the solution lies with this stylish sofa from John Lewis. Featuring a quick drying, water resistance eucalyptus rope frame and comfortable padded cushioning, this is outdoor sofa will provide the perfect spot to wind down with a cup of tea or a glass of wine after a long day at work. If you're looking to harmonise your outside space, chairs and daybeds are also available from the Ariel range.

5. Indoor Outdoor Hanging Chair Gently swing yourself to sleep in this outdoor hanging chair Specifications Best for: A stylish retreat Dimensions: H185xW110xD130cm Material: Steel, PU and Polyester Colour: Cream and rattan Reasons to buy + Swing or standing + Easy to put together and take apart Reasons to avoid - Must be taken inside for the winter Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When there's that one spot in the garden that you know will make the perfect retreat, we have just the thing to fill it. This hard wearing yet elegantly stylish rattan effect hanging chair is designed to be the perfect accompaniment to a good book and a glass of wine, and, most attractively, it swings just a little to provide ultimate relaxation. It comes with a steel, rust resistant stand, and, you can choose to put some legs on the chair if you wish for it to remain firmly on the ground. While weather resistant to an extent, it’s worth knowing that it's easy to take apart and store for the winter.

6. Giardino Large Glass Dining Table Cube Set Neat, compact, but large enough to fit the family, this is the ideal garden dining set Specifications Best for: Family gatherings Dimensions: H74xW182xD120cm Material: Aluminium, rattan and glass Colour: Brown and cream Reasons to buy + Includes 6 chairs + Also includes a cover for the winter months Reasons to avoid - Still requires a fair amount of space Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you know that you and your family are going to make a concerted effort to sit outside this summer, go out all guns blazing by investing in this statement six seater outside dining table. Featuring a steel frame, rattan body, glass top, 6 chairs, 4 stools, an umbrella and a winter cover, this outdoor dining table may tug on the purse strings but you do receive an awful lot for your money. With the chairs sliding neatly underneath the table when not in use, it keeps a uniform appearance that won't make your garden appear out of sorts.

7. Weber Master-Touch BBQ, stir fry or even griddle with this BBQ/outside cooker Specifications Best for: Summer BBQs Dimensions: H109xW63xD74cm Material: Porcelain enamel, plated steel Colour: Bronze, silver and black Reasons to buy + Compatible with a range of cooking tools + Features a One Touch cleaning system Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t include a cover Today's Best Deals $219 View at Walmart

Any outside living space isn’t complete without a trusty BBQ, and while it’s tempting to invest in an easy to cook on gas barbeque, many people would argue that you can’t beat the slightly smoky charred flavour of cooking on coals. This BBQ is, as the name suggests, masterful at becoming your outside cooker, with the potential for you to use a number of accessories including a wok, griddle or sear grate in addition to the traditional grill. With a temperature gauge and a one touch cleaning system, this stylish BBQ is a garden must-have.

8. Safavieh Hoult Drink Trolley A stylish drinks station for your summer parties Specifications Best for: Parties or as a display piece Dimensions: H87.12xW64xD87cm Material: Acacia wood and stainless steel Colour: Brown or grey Reasons to buy + Bottle rack + Two shelves Reasons to avoid - Spillages must be wiped immediately to prevent staining Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Whether it’s your dedicated wine trolley or a quirky place to display your plant pots, this stylish acacia wood drinks trolley is handy for a multitude of purposes. Featuring a rack to support wine bottles and two shelves to organise clean and dirty drinks glasses, this is the perfect addition for any party. Although stylish, you’ll need to store it in a dry place once finished and you’ll need to be mindful of spills - red wine spillages, particularly, will need to be wiped off as soon as they happen.