Best oil diffusers 2019: relax and de-stress with at-home aromatherapy

We all want to return home to a warm, calm environment at the end of the day, and treating yourself to one of the best oil diffusers is guaranteed way to create such an environment. How come? Because these at-home aromatherapy devices are capable of filling your living space with hours of gorgeous aromas.

As the name implies, these oil diffusers work with great-smelling essential oils to help you create a specific scene or mood at home. You can use them to dispense more uplifting essential oils in the depths of winter to cheer you up, or a more relaxing aroma to help you sleep better. Of course, a relaxing candle can help there too.

According to numerous studies, essential oils can help to promote feelings of calm, relaxation and general wellbeing. The best oil diffusers are a great way to disperse these replenishing scents around your home with zero fuss or mess.

Choosing the best oil diffuser for you

Oil diffusers are very popular, which means many brands are developing their own aromatherapy devices for your home, from tech companies to perfume companies.

So how do you find the best oil diffuser for you? They come in many different styles, so the first step to choosing one is deciding which one will suit your space, whether that’s a stylish, ornamental oil diffuser or a high-end one with a built-in lamp.

There’s also a wide range of price options among the best oil diffusers. As you’d expect, the higher priced diffusers tend to come with added features, so you need to decide on a budget and buy the one that ticks off most of the things you would like it to do for you. Let's take a look at our top picks now...

The best oil diffusers to buy now

1. MUJI Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser The best oil diffuser and night light in-one Reasons to buy + Great minimal design + Highly effective + Wide choice of Muji-branded oils Today's Best Deals $67.59 View at Amazon

One of the mostly highly-rated oil diffusers available, the Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser from MUJI is a reliable device that can fill a room with powerful yet soothing scents within ten minutes.

It's our top pick for the best oil diffuser because it sports a number of different timer options, including 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 120 minutes and 80 minutes, and also works as a calming night light.

We love the design of this oil diffuser from MUJI because it’s in keeping with the brand’s well-designed, functional and minimal aesthetic. This also means it will suit all kinds of homes and is small enough to sit on a shelf or coffee table.

2. Neom Organics Wellbeing Pod Diffuser A stylish oil diffuser for long-lasting fragrance Reasons to buy + Reliable brand + Stylish design + Added light Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Neom is famous for its candles, which means it’s a trustworthy option for the best-smelling experience for your home too. As such, this stunning oil diffuser would make a perfect gift for those who have already bought into the brand.

This diffuser delivers a long-lasting 12 hours of fragrance to fill your home with great scents within minutes, as well as having a light option too. With a distinctive design and glass casing, it’s also one of the most stylish options on our list of the best oil diffusers.

3. Homedics Ellia Dream Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser An affordable oil diffuser with plenty of light options Reasons to buy + Many different light colours + Works as a humidifier + Affordable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You don’t need to spend a fortune to get one of the best oil diffusers for your home. This option from Homedics is a simple, rounded design that will fit in all kinds of spaces.

You can use it solely as a humidifier if the air in your home is dry, but it works best when a few drops of essential oils are added bringing moisture and great fragrance to large spaces. It has a light, like many of the other diffusers on our list, but we like that this one can cycle through a number of different colours.

4. Ellia Gather A full sensory experience with scent, light and sound Reasons to buy + Plays sounds + Different light colours + Distinctive design Today's Best Deals $59.99 View at Macy's

If you’re looking for a diffuser that stands out from the crowd, this distinctive device from Ellia with a rounded ceramic design is for you.

The Ellia Gather oil diffuser provides a full sensory experience for your home. It has quick scent-diffusing that lasts up to 10 hours, a colour-changing lamp and it includes a speaker too in order to play soothing sounds, including waves, as you relax.

Unlike some of the other oil diffusers on the list, the Elia Father comes with two 2ml bottles of pure essential oils to get you started.

5. This Works Scent Well Portable Diffuser The best oil diffuser for relaxation on the go Reasons to buy + Great brand + USB charging + Super portable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This Works created a cult product with its Deep sleep Pillow Spray. This means if you, or someone you’re buying a gift for, already loves the brand it makes sense to buy its portable oil diffuser.

This simple-looking diffuser switches itself off automatically after an hour, which means it’s perfect for soothing scents as you nod off to sleep.

The fact it’s built to be portable, and charges via USB, means it doesn’t just need to sit on a shelf or coffee table and stay there forever. You can easily move this oil diffuser to your bedside table, your office or anywhere else where you could do with a bit of added relaxation.

6. Diptyque Baies Hourglass Diffuser This luxury oil diffuser is a must for Diptyque fans Reasons to buy + Looks stunning + Great gift + Uniquite design Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re buying an oil diffuser for a loved on as a gift or you have a big budget for your own home and want a luxurious device, then this is the oil diffuser for you.

It’s important to note, this option doesn’t work like the other oil diffusers on the list. You won’t get a quick and constant stream of fragrance-filled steam, instead the process is much slower and more natural, diffusing fragrance over time as it’s turned over. For that reason, this is ideal if you’re looking for a faint fragrance for a small space, but really it’s more decorative than anything else.

7. VicTsing Essential Oil Diffusers for Aromatherapy The best oil diffuser for large spaces Reasons to buy + Lots of colourful light options + Good for large spaces + Different steam options Today's Best Deals $25.39 View at Amazon

One of the top devices on our list of the best oil diffusers is also one of the cheapest. This oil diffuser from VicTsing is great for diffusing scents into larger spaces with its 300ml volume.

It also has different mist settings for denser, more heavily-fragranced mist and higher mist. For example, you might want this as you’re doing yoga but you might opt for lower, subtler mist as you sleep or work.

This oil diffuser also has a built-in lamp with different colours to choose from, as well as a timer or auto-off function. Or, if you have it on continuously, it’ll make your home smell lovely for up to 10 hours.

8. The Body Source Ultrasonic Diffuser An oil diffuser that's also a humidifier Reasons to buy + Colourful light options + Automatic timers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If the distinctive style of some of the other oil diffusers on the list won’t suit your home, then opt for a minimal option like this one from The Body Source.

This oil diffuser does all the basics well, including producing a mist of fragrance within minutes, enabling you to set a number of automatic timers and providing 7 different soothing light options. The light has two different brightness settings and the fragrance should last up to 6.5 hours of intermittent mist, or 3.5 hours of constant mist.