Best dishwasher 2019: get clean dishes with zero effort and low energy bills

The dishwasher is one of the greatest inventions of all time, and now we can reveal the best dishwasher to buy in 2019. Hoorah!

Getting a freestanding or built-in dishwasher for your kitchen means you can enjoy mealtimes without having to dwell on the clean-up operation that comes after, allowing you to relax with a digestif and let dinner go down in style, with the reassuring background hum of your dishwasher doing all the hard work for you.

If your current machine is getting a bit past it, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new model, with some great Black Friday deals looming.

Black Friday dishwasher deals: what we expect to see

Black Friday will soon be upon us and we expect to see lots of great deals on dishwashers. It’s worth bearing in mind that in most cases, an older dishwasher is ever so similar to a brand new dishwasher, so don’t be put off it’s not a late 2019 model. We particularly advise looking out for deals on AEG, Miele, Bosch and Beko dishwashers.

Black Friday dishwasher deals are probable from the reputable likes of AO, John Lewis, Amazon and more besides. In fact, while the likes of Currys, Amazon and all your other favourite appliance outlets will have great Black Friday deals, they usually lend a helping hand by having their own express lane checkout page like these fine examples:

• AO Black Friday dishwasher deals

• John Lewis Black Friday washing machine deals

• Currys Black Friday dishwasher deals

Finding the best Black Friday deals has never been easier. Don’t forget to keep checking back at our own Best Black Friday 2019 deals hub for updates too.

What is the best dishwasher?

The best built-in dishwasher right now if you want the cutting edge of cutlery (and everything else) cleaning is the AEG FSS62800P. This offers a lower shelf that rolls out then actually rises up to around waist height for easy filling and emptying. A raft of other great features is also built in to this flagship machine.

However, there are plenty of other quality options below, with the likes of Miele and Bosch proving ever-dependable in the dishwasher stakes amongst others.

How to buy the best dishwasher

If you've not bought a dishwasher for a few years (or ever) you may be surprised to find that the cutlery basket at the bottom is now a cutlery drawer at the top. We initially found these fiddly to fill – more so than dumping a load of spoons and forks in a basket, certainly – but we've come to appreciate the improved cleaning and increased space on the bottom shelf.

By definition however, cutlery drawers do leave less space in the top shelf, so tall wine glasses, for instance, will now have to be relegated to the bottom.

That aside, buying a dishwasher is pretty simple: measure up, pick a budget and get down the shops to inspect the goods, if possible. We don't recommend slimline dishwashers unless space is really at a premium; they're just never as good (and usually, not very space-saving either).

We don't really subscribe to the idea that there is a 'correct' way to load a dishwasher. So long as you don't totally overload your machine, and keep it topped up with salt and rinse aid, you should get decent cleaning results for years, even from the better cheapo machines.

But how do you know which ones are better? Easy. These are the 7 best dishwashers, with our favourite first and the rest in roughly descending order.

Take up your tablets, rinse aid and massive bag of cheap salt and prepare to learn T3's choice of what the best dishwashers you can buy today are…

The best dishwashers, in order

1. AEG ComfortLift FSS62800P The current state of the art in dishwashing Specifications Type: Built in Place settings: 13 Energy rating: A++ Size: H 818 x W596 x D550mm Reasons to buy + ComfortLift drawer for easy filling + Third drawer for cutlery + Great all-round performance Reasons to avoid - A tad over-specced for many users Today's best AEG ComfortLift FSS62800P deals Check Amazon

AEG has really been cranking up the tech innovation over the past year or so and has now pulled off the unlikely feat of creating a sexy and exciting dishwasher. Well, it's all relative, isn't it?

With three drawers – the usual two plus a very low profile cutlery drawer at the top, in which you lay your knives, forks and – more importantly – irritatingly massive utensils, flat. Soft grip 'spikes' hold your precious glassware equally safely.

The A++ energy and A cleaning/drying performance are as good as you'd expect. Drying is thorough but not to the extent that you won't ever need to wipe the odd glass when it's finished. However, the fact that the door opens by 10cm during the final stage, to gently let condensation out, is jolly clever.

However the real pièce de résistance is the multiple award-winning ComfortLift bottom drawer. As its name suggests, this pulls out, then rises up, to about waist height, so you can fill and empty it with ease.

The cutlery drawer is arguably a bit overly fiddly for standard cutlery, but it is handy for large utensils.

With 13 place settings, a good, 30-minute quick wash, and quiet (44dB) operation, this is the ideal dishwashing choice for tech lovers. It's totally over the top, and we love it.

(Image credit: Miele)

2. Miele G7150 SCVi Fully Integrated Dishwasher Miele delivers another superb machine Specifications Type: Freestanding Place settings: 14 Energy rating: A+++ Size: H 850 x W598 x D570mm Reasons to buy + Fast and efficient + Great at drying + Quiet operation Reasons to avoid - Fully integrated only

If you’ve got a family, or somehow manage to accumulate dirty dishes at an alarming rate then the Miele G7150 SCVi Fully Integrated Dishwasher fits the bill. It features the usual quality build that you expect from Miele, but the fully-integrated design is also perfect if you want a machine that’ll keep a low-profile and just get on with it.

It comes with 14 place settings and the cleverly designed interior means that it can cope with all kinds of curious kitchen cookware. The 3D MultiFlex tray makes a lot of sense if you’ve got a mixed bag of things to clean. The height can be adjusted to let you fit in just about anything, from small and large crockery through to glassware. The same goes for the FlexLine baskets that also aid filling up the dishwasher.

As for performance then the Miele G7150 SCVi has it all going on, with a tally of eight practical wash options. We like the quick powerwash setting that takes less than an hour and still does a fine job. Similarly impressive is the A+++ energy rating, which means the Miele gets the job done without using excessive amounts of water. However, the IntenseZone option is one to call upon if you’ve got particularly cruddy dishes to tackle.

Being fully-integrated means that sound from the Miele will be deadened by your kitchen units somewhat but it’s still super quiet. In fact, Miele has even built in an Extra Quiet function and that shaves even more decibels off its operating noise. So it’s fast, efficient and promises years of good service. What’s not to like?

(Image credit: Bosch)

3. Bosch SMS67MW01G A kingsize Bosch dishwashing beauty Specifications Type: Freestanding Place settings: 14 Energy rating: A++ Size: H 845 x W670 x D680mm Reasons to buy + Bosch build quality + Lots of capacity + Very quiet Reasons to avoid - Energy rating

Bosch, alongside Miele, seems to be able to produce lots of dishwashers and they're all pretty good. However, the Bosch SMS67MW01G Freestanding Dishwasher is another model that takes it up a notch when it comes to quality, practical design and very quiet operation. On top of that, this model is also a full-size offering, although as a result is slightly bigger than many comparable models. So check you’ve got room for it.

Once you’ve got it into your kitchen though the Bosch SMS67MW01G has lots to offer anyone with piles of dirty dishes to get clean. There are 14 place settings and the way the unit has been designed means you can easily find a home for any grubby plate, cup, or item of cutlery, along with pots, pans and all the rest of it. We love those VarioFlex baskets that help you along.

Choose from any one of seven programs with a host of temperature settings, with a quick wash option clocking in at just 29 minutes for those with an urgent need for a dinner setting. We’re also impressed with the ExtraDry program that reduces streaking while the Glass 40°C wash is ideal if you have a lot of glassware to get through.



The Bosch SMS67MW01G scores highly for its low noise operation, thanks mainly to its Silence and SuperSilence Plus programs, although a slight downside is that it’s only got an A+ energy rating. Get around that though by choosing the longer but leaner 195 minute eco wash option. That larger size means that it can take longer to load too, but the upside to that is you’ll need to do those pesky dishes less often.

4. MIELE G6630SC One of the best dishwashers on the market Specifications Type: Freestanding Place settings: 14 Energy rating: A+++ Size: H 845 x W598 x D600mm Reasons to buy + Superior performance Reasons to avoid - Not that cheap Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This Miele is superbly economical (it uses just 6.5 litres of aqua per automatic wash) and encompasses the German family-run company’s full gamut of design flourishes, including open-drawer drying, a brilliant cutlery tray that can be adjusted to accommodate salad servers and spatulas and a new ultra versatile basket system.

Wash wise, this machine takes no prisoners: it’s expert at cleaning glassware and it excels at removing even the most ingrained muck off your tableware. Many dishwashers struggle to dry plastics properly but this one walks it. Aside from the obligatory Auto, Normal and Eco modes, it also has a 58-minute QuickPowerWash, a gentle care cycle for glasses and moderately soiled stuff, and an Intensive 75˚ deep clean ditty for deeply dirty dishes. A veritable Teutonic titan, that’s what this is.

This chic crockery cleanser tops various best buy lists and is the recipient of a multitude of five-star user reviews on the John Lewis website; the ‘creme de la crème’ of dishwashers as one user puts it, in incorrect French.

5. Beko DEN59420DX Best affordable dishwasher Specifications Type: Freestanding Place settings: 14 Energy rating: A++ Size: H 850 x W 598 x D 600mm Reasons to buy + Great price point + Excellent cleaning + Handy wireless smart functionality Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There have been a few 'smart' dishwashers with wireless connectivity before but Beko has now added it to the DEN59420DX free-standing dishwasher without charging a big premium for the privilege. The resultsant Smart Dishwasher is a very affordable option, but it still comes in sizzling stainless steel and is packed with features and functionality.

As well as having a good energy rating, the DEN59420DX dishwasher also features AutoDosing technology, which means sensors work out just how dirty your dishes are and adjusts the detergent and rinse accordingly. Rather than adding powder, liquid or a tablet with every wash, you can fill a reservoir that only needs topping up 'once per month' (depending on how many dishes you wash, of course…)

There’s a complete selection of program options to choose from while the Quick & Clean selection gets the dishwashing done in just under an hour. Impressive. Adding to the appeal is a ProSmart Inverter Motor, which promises quiet and efficient running. When dealing with tough stains, AquaIntense technology delivers a high-powered pressure wash using an additional spray arm inside the machine.

Using Beko's HomeWhiz app the dishwasher can be managed remotely – you can even order more detergent via the app, as well as downloading new wash programs and keeping tabs on cycles. There’s support for Alexa voice control, too. All the smart stuff is nice to have rather than essential, but it's the icing on the cake with this excellent, great VFM dishwasher.

6. Bosch Serie 6 SMV68MD02G Best dishwasher under £700 Specifications Type: Built in Place settings: 13 Energy rating: A++ Size: H815 x W598 x D550mm Reasons to buy + Excellent quick wash programmes + Generally very quiet + Mysterious but useful-sounding 'intensity zone' Reasons to avoid - Not much space on that top shelf Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This is a classic Bosch dishwasher. There's nothing very sexy about it, apart from the way it projects the remaining time for each programme on floor. But, it sure does wash dishes. And very quietly too, with a quoted loudness rating of 44dB, which can be cut to just 40dB by using 'SuperSilence' mode.

The slightly iffy thing about this Serie 6 model is that it has about 900 wash programmes. However the great thing about it is that they all seem to clean really well. A 35-minute quick wash and 1-hour hot wash (65ºC) give really good results so long as you're not cleaning up after a barbecue or Sunday roast.

In addition, the longer programmes can be cut short by using "VarioSpeed+" – where Bosch comes up with these names from I have no idea.

The Eco wash seems the best all-rounder to me – slow but effective and, of course, energy and water efficient – but when shit gets real, there's a 70º intense wash.

There's also an 'intensity zone' button which can be deployed with most of the programmes, and blasts the lower shelf with more water (on the understanding that that's where your really mucky roasting tins and so on will be). As to whether this actually improves cleaning performance, I have no idea, as things seem to come out pretty pristine regardless.

The down side to the Bosch's design is the same as most dishwashers with a cutlery drawer at the top. It's fantastic for cutlery, and the bottom shelf has loads of space, but it leaves the top drawer decidedly cramped. You will have to get used to doing wine glasses at the bottom, or hand washing them, I'm afraid.

That aside, a textbook dishwasher. Those who hunger for more tech might prefer the Serie 6 SMI68MS06G, which is very similar, but supports Bosch's Home Connect app via a Wi-Fi connection. This supports remote control (not very useful) and also fault/sundries diagnostic info (potentially handy).

7. De Dietrich DVH1444J Unusually stylish yet affordable option Specifications Type: Built in Place settings: 14 Energy rating: A++ Size: 815 x W 598 x D 550 Reasons to buy + Plenty of capacity + Cool integrated styling + Multiple settings Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy from John Lewis for around £650

If you’re looking for a slick and stylish dishwasher than can sit seamlessly in your shiny new kitchen, then the De Dietrich DVH1444J Fully Integrated Dishwasher is a great option.

It comes packed with features, and we mean packed, with a capable 14 place settings, six different programmes and a handy LED display that tells you exactly where you are in cycle-land at any given time.

The very acceptable A++ energy rating is complemented by a delayed start option of up to 12 hours and there’s a super-quick 30-minute wash cycle if you’re after an express-lane dishwashing fix.

Alternatively, we rather like the daily 60-minute wash option that tackles the regular dish grind duties with ease. On a practical note the designers have done a great job with the racks inside the machine too, which can be adjusted and folded, depending on how many grubby dishes you’re piling in. The digital touch controls let you pick through the menu options with ease.

8. Miele G6890 SCVi K2O Best premium dishwasher Specifications Type: Built in Place settings: 13 Energy rating: A+++ Size: H 805 x W 598 x D 570mm Reasons to buy + Lights up when you open the door + Great cleaning + Salt tank in door, not on floor Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest of items Today's best Miele G6890 SCVi K2O deals Check Amazon

A thing of considerable beauty and cost, Miele’s flagship G6890 SCVi K2O dishwasher boasts an A+++- 20% energy rating, uses as little as 6.5 litres of fresh mains water per wash, and adjusts water and power consumption depending on the fullness of the machine.

Opening with just a tap on the door, it lights up once open, and has assisted closing, too. The only way it could be more helpful would be if it could also somehow fill itself, although at this price, we'd argue that it probably should.

Other highlights include app control, ‘enhanced cutlery tray’, a ridiculous 11 wash programmes including ‘Extra Quiet’, plus a QuickPowerWash programme cleans and dries in just 58 minutes, with 'A'-rated cleaning performance.

There's AutoOpen Drying so, as with the AEG, the door actually opens slightly at the end of a programme to let steam out, so dishes dry more fully, at least in theory.

Best of all, there’s an IN-DOOR SALT CONTAINER container. Anyone who's spent time refilling the salt in its usual, bottom-of-the-washer position will know what a great move this is.

9. SIEMENS IQ500 SN258106TG Top Germanic workstation Specifications Type: Freestanding Place settings: 14 Energy rating: A+++ Size: H845 x W600 x D600mm Reasons to buy + Flexible rack system + Dosage assist + Glass care function Reasons to avoid - Not cheap Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This handsome silver-clad model has recently been added to Siemens’ ample roster and it’s a corker. The iQ500 isn’t cheap but you do get a shedload of beguiling features and functions for your dish cleaning needs.

Let’s start with its zeolite drying process. Zeolite is a clever little mineral that converts absorbed moisture into heat energy. In this instance it helps dry the dishes and is especially effective at making glassware shimmer. And speaking of glasses, the machine comes with a specific glass wash programme and a new wine glass tray so you can rest assured your expensive flute collection (the glass, not the musical instrument, obviously) will be gently cleansed and remain intact.

Other tempting features include a space-saving top-mounted cutlery tray, an outstandingly flexible three-position top rack system and one of the most user-friendly touch control panels on the market. The ice blue interior ‘emotionLight’ is a nice touch when loading the machine, though it mystifyingly switches off when you open the door after the machine has completed its cycle and switched itself off. One disgruntled user describes it as ‘a fridge light in reverse’.

This A+++ model is also equipped with a whisper-quiet, brushless iQdrive, Siemens’ ‘dosageAssist’ feature (pre-loaded detergent tablets are dropped into a catch pan where they’re thoroughly dissolved before dousing the dirty contents) and the bafflingly useless Home Connect system, which lets you control the dishwasher from your phone while lounging on Copacabana Beach. As you do.

10. Bosch Serie 4 SKS62E22EU Best tabletop dishwasher Specifications Type: Tabletop Place settings: 6 Energy rating: A+ Size: H500 x W550 x D450mm Reasons to buy + Perfect for smaller homes + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Basic functions Today's best Bosch Serie 4 SKS62E22EU deals Check Amazon

Bosch doesn’t do things by halves although in this instance, perhaps it does. The Serie 4 is a table-top dishwasher for those who don’t have the space but still despise washing dishes by hand.

It comes with enough space to accommodate six average-sized dinner plates, a few side plates, a quartet of mugs, a carving knife or two and a clutch of cutlery.

Like most mid-priced dishwashers, it also comes equipped with a sensor that measures the level of contents within and adjusts water consumption accordingly. And because it’s pretty quiet, it shouldn’t disturb the peace if you live in a studio or open-plan.

The Serie 4 features five washing cycles from 40 to 70 degrees C, and does a solid job with most things. It’s pricy for its size, but if you're allergic to doing the washing but strapped for space, the Serie 4 could be an absolute godsend.