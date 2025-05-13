This top-rated Ninja air fryer alternative just had a major price drop on Amazon

Originally priced at £179.99, the Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer is now just £99.99 – an impressive 44% saving on this premium model.

This year, the best air fryers have gone XXL, with more brands introducing supersized models to meet growing demand. Whilst Ninja often dominates the conversation, Tefal has stepped up with the Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer, featuring a generous 8.3-litre capacity and two asymmetrical baskets. This makes it ideal for meal prepping, large portions or feeding busy families with ease.

