This top-rated Ninja air fryer alternative just had a major price drop on Amazon

Grab it whilst you can

Tefal air fryer deal
(Image credit: Tefal)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Originally priced at £179.99, the Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer is now just £99.99 – an impressive 44% saving on this premium model.

This year, the best air fryers have gone XXL, with more brands introducing supersized models to meet growing demand. Whilst Ninja often dominates the conversation, Tefal has stepped up with the Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer, featuring a generous 8.3-litre capacity and two asymmetrical baskets. This makes it ideal for meal prepping, large portions or feeding busy families with ease.

Click the link below to grab this deal:

Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer
Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Get nearly 45% off the Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer in the Amazon sale. This is the cheapest it's been in a while, so grab it whilst you still can.

View Deal
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸