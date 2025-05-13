This top-rated Ninja air fryer alternative just had a major price drop on Amazon
Grab it whilst you can
Originally priced at £179.99, the Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer is now just £99.99 – an impressive 44% saving on this premium model.
This year, the best air fryers have gone XXL, with more brands introducing supersized models to meet growing demand. Whilst Ninja often dominates the conversation, Tefal has stepped up with the Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer, featuring a generous 8.3-litre capacity and two asymmetrical baskets. This makes it ideal for meal prepping, large portions or feeding busy families with ease.
Click the link below to grab this deal:
Get nearly 45% off the Tefal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer in the Amazon sale. This is the cheapest it's been in a while, so grab it whilst you still can.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The biggest mistake you’re making when cooking Easter lamb in an air fryer
Cooking Easter lunch in your air fryer? Don’t make this mistake…
-
My favorite gas barbecue is now under $150 in the Amazon Big Spring sale
Save $100 on this Master Cook gas grill in Amazon’s spring sale
-
I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale
Get $250 off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale
-
Save $150 on the Dyson V15 Detect Plus during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
That's a seriously impressive saving
-
Is the toaster oven making a comeback? This Panasonic air fryer seems to think so…
Panasonic celebrates its popular toaster oven with new and improved design
-
The Ninja Crispi is finally available in the UK – it’s the perfect office companion
You can finally buy Ninja’s most portable air fryer
-
7 common air fryer settings, what they mean and what foods they’re best for
From roast to dehydrate, here’s the most common settings you should understand before using an air fryer
-
These 3 air fryer settings are the ones you need for cooking Christmas dinner
Make Christmas dinner quicker and easier by using these cooking programmes