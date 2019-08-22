Best beard oil 2019: leave your beard soft and supple

Growing a beard is no easy feat; if you’ve managed to surpass the patchy phase and achieved a uniform growth you can take a bow, you’re officially a man, but don’t get too smug, as growing it is only the beginning.

An unkempt beard can be smelly, rough, itchy and a home to dandruff. You need to ensure your beard is a statement for all the right reasons and that requires you taming your wiry facial fuzz.

That's where the best beard oils come in.

How to choose the best beard oil for you

Beard hair is thicker and coarser than the hair on your head and needs conditioning to keep it soft and tame. Oil will work to combat coarseness as well as look after the skin beneath.

Beard oil isn’t necessary on stubble, your moisturiser should suffice. But if it’s got some length, if it’s itchy or dry, then one of the options below will sort you out.

When shopping for beard oil, be conscious of your skin type. If you’ve got sensitive skin, fragrant oils are ones to miss.

If you’ve got dry skin, you’ll want something enriched with moisturising properties to give the skin beneath your beard some much needed attention. A heavier oil is better suited to longer beards.

When it comes to using a beard oil, warm a couple drops between your hands. Apply it after showering and once you’ve dried your beard (oil and water are a no-no).

One to two drops is more than enough to add shine, tame frizz, and condition the skin beneath, minimising flakiness and itchiness as it goes.

These are the best beard oils

1. Acqua di Parma Collezione Barbier Beard Serum Reasons to buy + Smells amazing! + Fast adsorbing + Not greasy Check Amazon

Enriched with almond oil, pomegranate Oil, and grape seed oil, you’ll reap all the benefits of Acqua di Parma’s beard serum in one application. With a distinctive yet subtle scent, you’ll find this elixir to be fast-absorbing and non-greasy.

That said, it is emollient-heavy, ideal for taming longer, wiry facial hair. You’ll find it adds shine to your hair and soothes the skin simultaneously, leaving it soft and irresistible!

2. Murdock London Beard Oil Reasons to buy + Easy pump applicator + 100-percent natural + Stops beard dandruff $22.04 View at Amazon

Treat your beard with Murdock London’s beard oil, an ideal solution to mitigate beard dandruff and ease dry skin. Work a couple pumps of this creation through your whiskers and enjoy the silky texture that follows.

The gentle, refreshing scent adds a nice touch, plus all ingredients are 100% natural and a great choice for sensitive skin.

3. Woody’s Beard and Tattoo Oil Reasons to buy + Contains a rich blend of Macadamia and Moringa oils + Softens hair cuticles + Does tattoos as well Reasons to avoid - Slight residue $18 View at Amazon 11 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Beards and tattoos aren’t necessarily a unanimous duo, but if you do happen to rock this particular look, then this product will cater to both. It's lightweight and well-balanced to cater to both hair and skin.

Woody’s beard oil is packed with antioxidants to replenish the skin beneath your beard, relieving any itchiness and beard dandruff, whilst softening the hair cuticles.

4. Elemis Smooth Result Shave & Beard Oil Reasons to buy + A two-in-one giving you more bang for your buck + Refreshing scent Reasons to avoid - Hard to dispense from the shaker bottle $36 View at Amazon

The peppermint scent will certainly give the impression you’ve got yourself together by 7am. Providing enough slip for a close shave, it is enhanced with Jojoba, Hazelnut and Grapeseed oils to nourish skin and alleviate dryness.

Said oils are also a blessing on beard hair too with their moisture-boosting properties to hydrate and slick down wiry ends.

5. Brisk Beard Oil Unfragranced Reasons to buy + Formulated with natural oils + Unfragranced- ideal for sensitive skin Reasons to avoid - Greasy residue $20.47 View at Amazon

A strong contender for grizzly beards thanks to the thicker consistency which does a good job of coating your hair. We’re conscious a little goes a long way and with the aid of the pipette you’ll be able to manage the amount with ease.

As a result you’ll have a softer, smoother beard in seconds and at this price, it’s not going to break the bank.

6. The Bluebeards Revenge Classic Blend Beard Oil Reasons to buy + Subtle scent + Fast-absorbing Reasons to avoid - Hard to dispense $10.84 View at Amazon

Slap this featherlight formula on you chops and you’ll feel it instantly disappear. Boasting a texture that’s more hydrating than greasy it’s softening to both your beard and skin.

Formulated with a delicate scent and moisture-rich ingredients, you’ll feel the replenishing power work its magic throughout the day.