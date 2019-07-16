This AMAZING Amazon Prime Day deal just cut 45% off the superb Eve Original mattress

Price drop! Amazon has cut the cost of the exceptional Eve Original memory foam mattress even further – by up to 45% – for the second day of Prime 'Day'. The discounts vary depending on which size you choose, but right now you can buy a double Eve Original mattress for just £369.99, instead of the usual £599.99; or a super king for £444.99 (was £799). Bargain!

This Eve mattress mega discount is one of thousands of fantastic Amazon Prime Day deals, launched as part of the retailer’s epic annual summer shopping event, which this year runs from Monday 15 July all the way through to… 23:59pm tonight (Tuesday July 16). So in other words, buy today or feel foolish for missing out (until Black Friday comes around anyway).

So why is this offer so good? Well, the Eve Original is a superb memory foam mattress. In fact, it’s so good we’ve included it in our best mattress guide. It’s supportive – with outstanding spinal support for back sleepers especially – and it’s very, very comfortable too. At these prices, it’s an absolute bargain.

It’s a limited-time offer though: this Amazon Prime Day mattress deal will end at 11:59pm 16 July (or when stock runs out), so you’ll need to buy it today if you’re interested. You’ll also need an Amazon Prime membership – or to have signed up for a free 30-day Prime trial – to benefit from these new prices.

Eve Original mattress: up to 45% off

Save up to £254 - The Eve Original is an outstanding all-round mattress that scores particularly highly when it comes to support. It’s a medium-firm memory foam mattress that gives you cloud-like comfort – read our Eve Original mattress review if you don’t believe us! Prices start from £203 for a single. Deal ends: 11:59pm 16 July 2019View Deal

Alternative Prime Day sales from around the web