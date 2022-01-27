I tried binaural beats to see if they actually work. Here's what I learned...

Binaural beats is one of those topics that is extremely polarized in its perception. There's people who fully believe binaural beats work and actually do have an impact, but you also have those who don't think they do anything at all. To be honest, I was initially part of the latter.

The idea behind them was intriguing to say the least, and I wanted to see for myself what exactly binaural beats soundwave therapy was all about. So I decided to try them myself over the past year in various situations to find out exactly what this auditory illusion is – and whether or not it actually does anything.

After trying them out for various applications such as increasing focus, meditation, and even pain management, I personally have a new understanding of what this phenomena is – and isn't – capable of. Hopefully, what I've found out can help those looking into binaural beats get a better understanding of what they are and what they do.

Before we get into it, however, let me preface this article by stating this is in no way a medical experts opinion on the topic. I'm just a guy who decided to take a deep dive into this experimental form of soundwave therapy to see if binaural beats are legit.

What are binaural beats?

Binaural beats are an auditory illusion that our brain can create when we listen to two different tones with different frequencies in unison.

WebMD has a great explanation of the effect binaural beats create in our brain, but listening to these two tones at the same time causes your brain activity to align with the wavelength of the frequency between them.

This is called the frequency-following effect, and it supposedly can help you reach a certain mental state by "connecting" your brain with the frequency you are hearing.

There are five different types of binaural beats, each with a different purpose:

Delta Patterns (1 - 4 Hz) - deep sleep and mediation

deep sleep and mediation Theta Patterns (4 - 8 Hz) - relaxation and creativity

relaxation and creativity Alpha Patterns (8 - 14 Hz) - productivity and focus

productivity and focus Beta Patterns (14 - 30 Hz) - stimulating and focus

stimulating and focus Gamma Patterns (30 - 100 Hz) - creativity and cognitive enhancement

Binaural beats: an experiment with soundwave therapy

Over the course of 2021, I put binaural beats soundwave therapy to the test in both mental and physical aspects.

This was purely out of curiosity and in no way was backed by any medical experts or officials. I simply wanted to give this alternative from of therapy a serious try from the perspective of a regular average Joe.

I went into this experiment with the intention of answering a few questions:

Physical pain management – can binaural beats actually have an effect on physical discomfort or pain?

can binaural beats actually have an effect on physical discomfort or pain? Stress/anxiety reduction – can binaural beats actually reduce anxiety, stress and other related issues?

can binaural beats actually reduce anxiety, stress and other related issues? Concentration enhancement – can binaural beats actually impact or change my current mood and thought process?

Now, before anyone claims the following results are concrete evidence that binaural beats actually do or don't work, let me be perfectly clear that my personal experience with this semi-experimental therapy probably won't be the same as yours – but there's a reason for this.

One major factor that impacts all forms of therapy – whether it be physical, mental, or otherwise – comes down to believing the form of treatment you're trying will work for you.

For some, this can be a difficult hurdle to get over when it comes to alternative or experimental methods of therapy. Going into any form of therapy or treatment without having an open mind, or even believing/thinking right off the bat that it won't be successful, tends to lead to unrealistic expectations of what it can actually do for you and your health.

So if you are unsure if binaural beats soundwave therapy is something you'd like to try, or you would just like to know a bit more about it, it's always a good idea to talk to your doctor or a healthcare professional before giving them a shot.

What binaural beats did – and did not – do for me

After a year of using binaural beats in various applications, just what exactly happened and what did I learn from this experimental form of therapy?

Quite a lot, actually.

While the frequency-following effect does indeed occur, how this effect impacts your mental state will vary but in some cases, it won't impact it at all. Here's a rundown of what I experienced when trying this form of soundwave therapy.

Physical Pain Management

I tried binaural beats for physical pain management in two different applications: weightlifting/cardio exercise as well as during the recovery period of a minor medical procedure.

When it came to physical pain management, binaural beats essentially does nothing to reduce any physical pain or discomfort. This isn't surprising, as binaural beats are not interacting with your body in a way that allows this to happen. What binaural beats did do, however, is provide a pretty effective method of tuning out the pain by providing my mind with something to tightly center and focus on.

Listening to beta pattern frequencies during a workout, for example, helped me stay more focused on form and execution. The pain was still clear as day during and after the workout though, so I wasn't expecting to see a magical burst of strength to push out another 10 reps.

Listening to delta pattern frequencies after a workout, however, did seem to provide some relief by helping me focus more on relaxing. Again, the pain itself was still there but it gave my mind a point outside of it to focus on which in turn helped reduce its overall impact.

The aches and pains of a workout are nothing too serious though, so for an even greater test I gave binaural beats a chance to help me through something a bit more intense.

Disclaimer: I would highly recommend not trying this next part yourself – you'll be in for a rough couple of weeks. Take the medications your dentist or doctor prescribe for pain management.

Near the end of 2021, after years of holding it off I finally decided to have my wisdom teeth removed. I figured this would be a great way to really put binaural beats to the test, so I avoided any pain meds during recovery and only listened to delta pattern frequencies.

The results for this part of the experiment were very surprising to say the least, as it actually worked in the same way as listening to the delta patterns during my post-workout recoveries did.

The pain didn't magically disappear (I did just have a couple of teeth ripped out of my jaw after all), but it gave my mind enough to focus on to actually tune out a lot of the discomfort I was feeling. While I would say I have a high pain tolerance, the binaural beats helped me relax enough to make it through without going for the Ibuprofen.

An illusion of choice. (Image credit: Pinterest)

Stress/Anxiety Reduction

With the last two years being some of the most strenuous and stressful times many of us have been through, finding an outlet or method to help relieve some of the pressure has been crucial to maintaining a healthy mind. While we all have our own ways of doing this, whether it be through some form of exercise or even a hobby, I wanted to see if binaural beats could actually help as well.

Whenever I started to feel anxious or stressed about something (work usually), I'd quickly grab my headphones and listen to an alpha pattern frequency or theta pattern frequency.

Now, I can't claim that listening to these frequencies suddenly cured the anxiety I was feeling at the moment. What I can say though, is that it had a similar effect to the patterns used during the physical pain management. By providing a focal point to concentrate on, it allowed the weight of that stress to lighten up a bit and give my mind some time to clear.

How each of us deals with stress and anxiety varies. If you're someone who already has a solid hold on this, binaural beats probably won't do much for you. If you're someone who tends to slip into these mindsets frequently and need a little bit of help to get out of them, then they actually may be something you'll want to give a try.

This match always seems to end in a tie. (Image credit: me.me)

Concentration Enhancement

If you're one of the many workers out there who shifted to the home office during the pandemic, than this is the section you may be the most interested in.

While working from home has its benefits, distractions are all but guaranteed to pull you away from that screen as often as possible. All too often I'll find myself knee deep writing an article, only to get sidetracked by reading the latest "Top 10 Skyrim memes" post or checking out the top 3 movies to watch on Amazon Prime.

To try and combat this problem, I'd listen to theta pattern frequencies during my work to see if these binaural beats could help me stay focused on the task at hand. This is the one section of the article where I can confidently say binaural beats had a noticeable impact.

Listening to these frequencies does seem to put me into a super-focused state of mind. It not only helps me stick to the project I'm working on, it also enhances my effectiveness in finishing the work in a more timely manner.

For the creative types out there, these forms of binaural beats may actually be quite beneficial to try at some point.

We'll all remember 2020 as the year trousers became optional for work. (Image credit: Getty)

Should you try binaural beats?

After giving binaural beats a shot and seeing if they actually work, I have to say I'm actually convinced that this form of soundwave therapy does have an effect of sorts. However, the effect isn't so much a physical change as it is a change in how your mind is currently processing something.

If you're stressed or dealing with minor aches and pains, it may be able to relieve some of that tension a bit by giving your mind something to focus on. If you need an extra bit of help focusing on a task, binaural beats may help with that as well.

Going into binaural beats completely blind, I wasn't expecting to see any drastic or immediate changes – and neither should you. Binaural beats are not some magic way of healing yourself or enhancing any physical abilities or mental capabilities you have. It's merely a way to center your mind towards a focal point and better tune out the noise around it.

It is worth giving them a shot to see if they can help you deal with life's day to day stresses, though. You may be pleasantly surprised.

Binaural Beats FAQs

Do binaural beats really do anything? To be honest, the answer to this question is up for debate. There is a lack of any hard scientific evidence to show that binaural beats therapy produces any physical results. Some sources claim that they can improve focus, reduce anxiety and even help you sleep better. Others sources claim that binaural beats have no impact on mental or physical health, and that binaural beats soundwave therapy is just snake oil. A study first published back in 2005 was presented at the International Ambulatory Surgery Congress in Seville, Spain, that suggested binaural beats soundwave therapy does in fact have an effect on a person's behavior. Along with that study, an additional study published in 2015 also concluded that binaural beats do in fact have an impact in some way on a person's mental state.

Can binaural beats be harmful? No, binaural beats are not harmful to listen to. You will want to make sure the volume at which you listen to the at is at a safe decibel level, however. Anything at or above 85 decibels can cause long term hearing damage, so keep the volume at a comfortable level if you want to avoid any issues when you're older.

Do I need special headphones for binaural beats? You'll want to use surround sound headphones when listening to binaural beats. Closed back headphones are ideal as they reduce ambient noise, but any headphones or earbuds that feature noise-cancelling tech also do the trick. Any of the options listed in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones will work perfectly for them. If you prefer earbuds, our guide to the best wireless earbuds also features some good noise-cancelling models, too. You can also find plenty of options on sale at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers below.



