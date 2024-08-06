Top Fitbit tracker reduced to its Prime Day price and it’s a healthy saving indeed!

If you missed your chance to get your hands on the Fitbit Charge 6 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, no need to worry. Amazon has reduced this top fitness tracker once again to its Prime Day price, dropping it down from £139.99 to £109 – now, doesn’t that sound great knowing you can get it for less than £110?

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the best Fitbit if you’re into your fitness. According to Fitbit, it has the most accurate heart rate sensor of any Fitbit watch. It also measures your sleep, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, breathing rate, and ECG (your heart’s rhythm), to name a few. Then, there are over 40 exercise modes to choose from, while SmartTrack automatically records any workouts you start (in case you forget to).

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £109 at Amazon Get access to your all-important health metrics, workouts, built-in Google apps and more with this superb fitness tracker. Also available in red. Now 38% off!

However, the Fitbit Charge 6 is almost a hybrid between a fitness tracker and smart watch as, alongside all your health metrics you also get Google apps built-in too – like YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. Its battery life isn't too bad either, offering up to seven days of charge.

If you're not keen on the colour, then the black Fitbit Charge 6 is also on offer on Amazon, and slightly cheaper for £104. Alternatively, for those looking for something bold and bright, the orange version is also on offer for £109.99 via the Fitbit website.