Forget Prime Day - Samsung's flagship watch is the cheapest I've seen it at Currys right now

The internet might be ablaze with the discounts Amazon is serving up in its early Prime Day deals, but what I consider to be one of the best smartwatch offers right now isn’t even on there.

In fact, it’s Currys that’s quietly dishing up the best wearable discount I’ve seen yet, and it's on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - priced £100 cheaper than Amazon’s current offering.

Right now, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm Titanium version in dark grey) is down to just £349 at Currys, a massive saving of £250 off its original £599 RRP. Over on Amazon, this same model is currently being pushed as a “limited time deal” for £449, which suddenly doesn’t look quite so, er, limited.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £549 now £349 at Currys The Samsung rugged wearable is a premium smartwatch featuring a durable titanium design, advanced health monitoring with AI-driven insights, and a vibrant 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It offers up to 60 hours of battery life without power-saving mode – a premium choice for Android (and especially Samsung) users!

This is the lowest price I’ve spotted anywhere for Samsung’s premium multisport watch - and that includes all the big names currently running pre-Prime Day promotions.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra is still the brand’s most advanced and durable wearable to date. Launched to go head-to-head with the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it packs a tough 47mm titanium shell, 10ATM water resistance, IP68 dust protection and a huge 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen covered with sapphire glass. If any watch is built to take a beating and still look sharp doing it.

Why buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra?

The watch also featured in our best triathlon watch guide thanks to its ability to track multisport events without excessive button pressing. It can do a bunch of other things, too, as you'd expect from a top-notch Samsung wearable.

Performance is butter-smooth thanks to the new Exynos W1000 processor, and it sports 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage - plenty of room for your apps, playlists and maps. Battery life stretches up to 60 hours without battery saver, which puts it well ahead of most smartwatches like this in that price range.

The Ultra is also kitted out with plenty of useful health tracking features including ECG, SpO2, heart rate, sleep stages and body composition - making it just as much a health companion as it is an adventure watch.

So, if you’re an Android user - especially a Samsung phone owner that loves their fitness - this is about as good as it gets. And at just £349, it’s an absolute steal. Just don’t expect it to hang around at that price for too long.