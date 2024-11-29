I’m a fitness writer, and my favourite Fitbit is less than $100 for Black Friday

In the market for a new fitness tracker? Well, my favorite-ever Fitbit has just dropped to less than $100 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the cheapest price it’s been this year. I’m talking about the Charge 6 by the way, which was released just over a year ago, so it’s not even that old either.

What I really like about the Charge 6 is that it’s more of a hybrid fitness tracker, so you basically get the best of both worlds. What I mean is, as well as getting all your regular health tracking features and workouts, with the Charge 6 you also get Google apps, such as Google Pay, Maps, Wallet and even YouTube Music.

Usually, you’d have to pay quite a bit extra for a fitness tracker to have these, but with the Charge 6 you get it all at an affordable price (even moreso now it’s in the Black Friday sale).

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Charge 6 is a superb little health and fitness tracker, with advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts and built-in GPS. It also has Google apps including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet. Available in porcelain, black and orange!

The Charge 6 has built-in GPS, over 40 workouts, automatic workout recognition, and it even has the most accurate heart rate sensor of any Fitbit to date (according to the brand).

It also tracks your bloody oxygen levels, breathing rate, ECG, sleep and more— features that you’d find on many of the more expensive fitness trackers.

I always thought the Charge 6 was very reasonably priced for everything you get, but this deal really makes it incredible value for money. So, what are you waiting for? Grab this brilliant bargain while you can before it goes.