Garmin's most elegant smartwatch gets best ever price drop in Amazon's Spring Sale

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days has so far seen some serious savings across smartwatches – and now even Garmin’s most elegant wearable is getting in on the action.

The Garmin Lily 2, the brand's second-generation female-focused wrist wearable, is down to £184.99 on Amazon UK – that’s a £65 saving on its RRP.

Even better, it’s cheaper than buying direct from Garmin, where the same model is currently on sale but only at £199. If you’ve been after a more refined wrist companion that doesn’t skimp on health tracking, this is one of the best-value picks around.

Garmin Lily 2: was £249.99 now £184.99 at Amazon This ultra-stylish and female-focused smartwatch features heart rate, sleep and stress tracking, women’s health monitoring, connected GPS and up to 5 days of battery life. It’s a great option for smaller wrists and a bargain at this price – especially since it’s even cheaper than Garmin’s own offer.

The Garmin Lily 2 might be designed with elegance and smaller wrists in mind, but it still manages to pack in serious smarts. There’s support for over 18 activities including dance workouts like Zumba and hip-hop, plus 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep scoring, Body Battery insights, and even menstrual and pregnancy tracking.

In our Garmin Lily 2 review, we loved how the watch quietly tracks all your daily health stats without shouting “fitness tracker”. Battery life is a solid 4–5 days, and the monochrome patterned display gives it a jewellery-like touch.

Whether you’re buying your first smartwatch or just want something smaller, prettier and more lifestyle-friendly than the average fitness wearable, the Lily 2 nails the brief – and this Amazon deal makes it a no-brainer.