Fitbit's affordable fitness tracker is now dirt cheap in Amazon's Spring Sale – but it won't last

Anyone after an ultra-light, no-fuss fitness tracker at a wallet-friendly price should look no further than this bargain I found on Amazon’s Spring Deal Days.

Fitbit's lively fitness tracker, the Inspire 3, has just been marked down to £59.99, almost 30% off its usual price of £84.99.

What's more, Amazon's Spring Deal is £10 cheaper than in Fitbit's own sale, making it one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for the mid-range fitness band. And considering that includes six months of Fitbit Premium, it’s seriously good value for casual exercisers or anyone wanting to keep tabs on health and sleep.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59.99 at Amazon Fitbit’s lightest tracker includes heart rate, stress and sleep tracking, a colour screen, and free access to Fitbit Premium features. At under £60, this really is a wallet-friendly entry point into the Fitbit ecosystem.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the definition of small but mighty when it comes to fitness bands. Ideal for anyone who wants fuss-free health tracking in a low-profile but feature-rich package, this fitness tracker offers heart rate and sleep tracking, stress management tools, and even irregular heart rhythm notifications. The kinds of features you’d expect to find on pricier models.

Despite its small size and featherlight build, it now packs a colour always-on display, improved sensors (including for SpO2 and skin temperature), and a buttery-smooth UI. The Inspire 3 is swim-proof, lasts up to 10 days on a charge, and works with both iOS and Android via the Fitbit app.

If you read our Fitbit Inspire 3 review, you'll see how we praised its upgraded feature set and ease of use, especially for those looking to dip a toe into fitness tracking without the bulk or complexity of a full-blown smartwatch.

And at this price, it’s the perfect fitness tracker for everyday use - whether you’re tracking steps, sleep, or simply trying to stay a bit more mindful.