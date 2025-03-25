This Apple Watch rival plummets to its lowest price ever in Amazon’s Spring Sale
Gold edition of this sleek Apple Watch rival for just £129? Yes please!
Amazon’s Spring Deal Days have just served another standout offer for anyone after a stylish and capable smartwatch without breaking the bank. The Huawei Watch Fit 3, in its eye-catching gold finish, is now down to just £129, almost 30% off its regular price of £179.99.
This is its lowest-ever price on Amazon since its launch, and considering how premium it looks (yep, looking just like an Apple Watch SE), it’s a bit of a steal, if you ask me.
At just 9.9mm thick and weighing 26g, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 still manages to pack in a stunning AMOLED screen with 1500 nits of brightness, 10-day battery life, built-in GPS, and over 100 workout modes. That's a damn lot of features for this discounted price.
As Huawei’s thinnest and lightest smartwatch yet – measuring just 9.9mm thick and weighing just 26g – the Watch Fit 3 boasts a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, over 100 workout modes, sleep and heart tracking, and up to 10 days of battery life – all wrapped in a premium gold aluminium case.
In our Huawei Watch Fit 3 review, we praised the smartwatch for its sleek design, accurate fitness tracking and super battery life. It may take cues from the Apple Watch in design, but it very much holds its own – especially at this price.
New additions include smart workout suggestions based on your habits, as well as advanced sleep monitoring powered by Huawei’s latest TruSleep 4.0 tech.
The gold model looks far more expensive than it is – and for under £130, you’re getting a surprisingly well-rounded smartwatch that works with both iOS and Android.
If you’ve been tempted by the Apple Watch SE but aren’t quite sold on the price (or battery life), this is a top-notch alternative.
Lee Bell is a freelance journalist & copywriter specialising in technology, health, grooming and how the latest innovations are shaking up the lifestyle space. From national newspapers to specialist-interest magazines and digital titles, Lee has written for some of the world’s most respected publications during his 11 years as a journalist.
