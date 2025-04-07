UNA Watch takes on throwaway tech culture with 'world’s first' repairable smartwatch
This modular, sustainable wearable is built to last - not for landfill
A cracked screen can mean the end of life for your pricey smartwatch or, at the very least, a hefty repair bill - but one British startup is looking to change all that.
Meet UNA Watch, a fresh wearable brand taking on the likes of Apple, Garmin and Coros with what it claims is the first-ever modular, repairable sports smartwatch. And it’s just landed on Kickstarter.
UNA Watch is based on a simple idea: that when your tech breaks, you should be able to fix it yourself. So, instead of throwing out the whole thing when the battery gives up or the screen cracks, it's been designed so you can swap out components yourself, from the battery to the screen or even the sensors - all with no specialist tools or need for expert advice.
According to UNA Watch founder, Lewis Allison, the sustainable wearable idea is a direct response to the growing frustration around ‘disposable’ or throwaway tech culture.
"At present, if your smartwatch breaks, you’re often left with an expensive paperweight," said Allison. "UNA Watch is designed to last - to evolve and adapt with the user, rather than being replaced every couple of years.
"By giving people the power to fix their own tech, we're saving them money while reducing e-waste."
The UK currently ranks second in the world for e-waste per person - at a whopping 24kg annually, according to Uswitch. Research commissioned by UNA also shows nearly half (47%) of Brits would rather replace a broken device than fix it.
To get its sustainable wearable off the ground, UNA Watch is hoping to raise £500,000 to fund its first production run, and it’s already seen over 15,000 people register interest, with more than 10,000 backers already pledging over £200,000 on Kickstarter.
The Edinburgh-based startup has also generated £300,000 in seed investment from SFC Capital, whose portfolio includes UK brands like Fussy and Hope & Glory.
UNA Watch isn’t just targeting runners and gym-goers with this sustainable GPS watch. It’s also fielding serious interest from industries that need modular wearables for health and fatigue tracking, with plans for a developer platform and future kit like bike computers already in motion.
The UNA Watch Kickstarter campaign is now live, with early bird discounts and global shipping available.
Whether it becomes the next big thing or not, remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure - UNA Watch is asking all the right questions about what the future of tech should look like.
Lee Bell is a freelance journalist & copywriter specialising in technology, health, grooming and how the latest innovations are shaking up the lifestyle space. From national newspapers to specialist-interest magazines and digital titles, Lee has written for some of the world’s most respected publications during his 11 years as a journalist.
