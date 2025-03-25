Why pay more for a Garmin Forerunner? This Amazon Spring Sale smartwatch deal is a fraction of the price

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is a top running watch and now it’s super cheap too!

Do you want to snag yourself a smartwatch with similar features to Garmin’s Forerunner watches, but for a fraction of the price? Well, you can as Amazon's Spring Deal Days is live. Right now, Amazfit’s top running watch, the Cheetah Pro, has been reduced from £219 to £149. Not only is that a pretty good deal, but it’s a significant saving compared to some of Garmin’s more advanced Forerunners, like the 965, and its even more affordable models like the 165.

The Cheetah Pro offers a range of training-focused features similar to those you’d find on a Garmin, including estimates for VO2 max, readiness (based on HRV, stress, and sleep), training load, and recovery time. On top of that, it boasts dual-band GPS, has over 150 workout modes, and tracks various running metrics such as cadence, stride length, vertical speed, running power, and more.

When T3’s Active Editor reviewed the Cheetah Pro he gave it a prestigious four stars and said: “The Cheetah Pro is an excellent choice for the price-conscious athlete who needs reliable data for their training. It punches well above its price grade with the pretty AMOLED screen, long battery life, and extended functionality.”

It’s a great value-for-money smartwatch, so the fact you can grab it now with over 30% off is a pretty stellar deal. The Amazon Spring Sale ends on Monday 31st March but, personally, we wouldn’t take any chances with this one – grab it before it's gone!

