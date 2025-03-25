Why pay more for a Garmin Forerunner? This Amazon Spring Sale smartwatch deal is a fraction of the price
The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is a top running watch and now it’s super cheap too!
Do you want to snag yourself a smartwatch with similar features to Garmin’s Forerunner watches, but for a fraction of the price? Well, you can as Amazon's Spring Deal Days is live. Right now, Amazfit’s top running watch, the Cheetah Pro, has been reduced from £219 to £149. Not only is that a pretty good deal, but it’s a significant saving compared to some of Garmin’s more advanced Forerunners, like the 965, and its even more affordable models like the 165.
The Cheetah Pro offers a range of training-focused features similar to those you’d find on a Garmin, including estimates for VO2 max, readiness (based on HRV, stress, and sleep), training load, and recovery time. On top of that, it boasts dual-band GPS, has over 150 workout modes, and tracks various running metrics such as cadence, stride length, vertical speed, running power, and more.
Save just over 30% on this superb multisport watch with a stunningly bright AMOLED screen, over 150 workout modes, dual GPS and plenty of running metrics to help you hit that long-awaited PB.
When T3’s Active Editor reviewed the Cheetah Pro he gave it a prestigious four stars and said: “The Cheetah Pro is an excellent choice for the price-conscious athlete who needs reliable data for their training. It punches well above its price grade with the pretty AMOLED screen, long battery life, and extended functionality.”
It’s a great value-for-money smartwatch, so the fact you can grab it now with over 30% off is a pretty stellar deal. The Amazon Spring Sale ends on Monday 31st March but, personally, we wouldn’t take any chances with this one – grab it before it's gone!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Garmin’s elite five-star running watch gets a major price drop at Walmart
Save $300 now!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Amazfit Active 2 review: A budget-friendly smartwatch that punches above its weight
An AI-powered fitness watch with offline maps, voice control and 160 sports modes - at a bargain price
By Lee Bell Published
-
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro review: Premium features without the price tag
With a large AMOLED display and GPS for less than £65, do affordable fitness trackers get any better than this?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
H Samuel has a massive Garmin sale with up to 50% off — 3 deals I’d buy
Looking to score yourself a new fitness tracker? Step this way
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Ultrahuman unveils ‘Rare’ smart ring collection made from 18K gold
Time to track your health in serious style
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
WHOOP has slashed its membership prices, but for a limited time only
Whoop, whoop!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Black Friday bargain: the Oura Ring has hit its lowest-ever price
Thank you Amazon!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I’m a fitness writer, and my favourite Fitbit is less than $100 for Black Friday
The Charge 6 is a brilliant hybrid fitness tracker
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published