Why pay more for a Garmin Forerunner? This Amazon Spring Sale smartwatch deal is a fraction of the price

Do you want to snag yourself a smartwatch with similar features to Garmin’s Forerunner watches, but for a fraction of the price? Well, you can as Amazon's Spring Deal Days is live. Right now, Amazfit’s top running watch, the Cheetah Pro, has been reduced from £219 to £149. Not only is that a pretty good deal, but it’s a significant saving compared to some of Garmin’s more advanced Forerunners, like the 965, and its even more affordable models like the 165.

The Cheetah Pro offers a range of training-focused features similar to those you’d find on a Garmin, including estimates for VO2 max, readiness (based on HRV, stress, and sleep), training load, and recovery time. On top of that, it boasts dual-band GPS, has over 150 workout modes, and tracks various running metrics such as cadence, stride length, vertical speed, running power, and more.

Amazfit Cheetah Pro: was £219 now £149 at Amazon Save just over 30% on this superb multisport watch with a stunningly bright AMOLED screen, over 150 workout modes, dual GPS and plenty of running metrics to help you hit that long-awaited PB.

When T3’s Active Editor reviewed the Cheetah Pro he gave it a prestigious four stars and said: “The Cheetah Pro is an excellent choice for the price-conscious athlete who needs reliable data for their training. It punches well above its price grade with the pretty AMOLED screen, long battery life, and extended functionality.”

It’s a great value-for-money smartwatch, so the fact you can grab it now with over 30% off is a pretty stellar deal. The Amazon Spring Sale ends on Monday 31st March but, personally, we wouldn’t take any chances with this one – grab it before it's gone!