Garmin’s latest Instinct just got way more affordable in this surprising Amazon deal

Amazon’s Spring Sale may have ended earlier this week but, clearly, they’re still feeling generous as they continue to surprise us with some pretty impressive deals. One of which is on the Garmin Instinct 3, which is currently at its lowest-ever price.

The Instinct 3 was only released at the start of the year, so we’re quite shocked to see it on sale this early – especially as it’s an excellent rugged outdoor smartwatch – not that we’re complaining. You can now snap it up for just £325.82, which is almost £65 saving on it’s RRP of £389.99 – not bad at all.

Garmin Instinct 3: was £389.99 now £325.82 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct is a solid smartwatch for outdoor exploration, boasting a 10 ATM water rating, ABC sensors, a built-in flashlight, and multi-band GPS. It tracks a wide range of activities, offers advanced health metrics, and delivers up to 18 days of battery to go the distance on all your adventures.

When our Active Editor reviewed the Instinct 3 earlier this year, he gave it four-stars – although he said it was a long internal battle between that and five-stars – and described it as a “fun, and feature-packed alternative to the pricier Fenix”.

With the Instinct 3 you’ll get a combination of Garmin’s best outdoor and health and wellness features. For the latter, it can track heart rate, sleep blood oxygen, heart rate variability as well as menstrual cycle and pregnancy, to name a few. It’ll track plenty of activities too, from gym-bsed exercises to paddleboarding.. Plus, there’s multi-band GPS for runners, cyclists and hikers.

For those venturing outdoors, there’s the TracBack feature, which allows you to retrace your steps when you’re out and about. Plus a built-in flashlight and ABC sensors so you can navigate your way on the trails confidently. It also has a 10 ATM water-rating and is built to military standards – so it’s a tough cookie!

The watch will also let you receive emails, texts, and alerts and pay for things via Garmin Pay. With all these features, you’ll be pleased to know the Instict 3 has a solid battery-life, and can deliver up to 18 days of juice in smartwatch mode, or 24 days in battery saver mode (32-hours in GPS mode). While it may not be the cheapest Garmin deal you've spotted, it's certainly more affordable.