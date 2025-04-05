Garmin’s latest Instinct just got way more affordable in this surprising Amazon deal
Ideal for outdoor exploration and
Amazon’s Spring Sale may have ended earlier this week but, clearly, they’re still feeling generous as they continue to surprise us with some pretty impressive deals. One of which is on the Garmin Instinct 3, which is currently at its lowest-ever price.
The Instinct 3 was only released at the start of the year, so we’re quite shocked to see it on sale this early – especially as it’s an excellent rugged outdoor smartwatch – not that we’re complaining. You can now snap it up for just £325.82, which is almost £65 saving on it’s RRP of £389.99 – not bad at all.
The Garmin Instinct is a solid smartwatch for outdoor exploration, boasting a 10 ATM water rating, ABC sensors, a built-in flashlight, and multi-band GPS. It tracks a wide range of activities, offers advanced health metrics, and delivers up to 18 days of battery to go the distance on all your adventures.
When our Active Editor reviewed the Instinct 3 earlier this year, he gave it four-stars – although he said it was a long internal battle between that and five-stars – and described it as a “fun, and feature-packed alternative to the pricier Fenix”.
With the Instinct 3 you’ll get a combination of Garmin’s best outdoor and health and wellness features. For the latter, it can track heart rate, sleep blood oxygen, heart rate variability as well as menstrual cycle and pregnancy, to name a few. It’ll track plenty of activities too, from gym-bsed exercises to paddleboarding.. Plus, there’s multi-band GPS for runners, cyclists and hikers.
For those venturing outdoors, there’s the TracBack feature, which allows you to retrace your steps when you’re out and about. Plus a built-in flashlight and ABC sensors so you can navigate your way on the trails confidently. It also has a 10 ATM water-rating and is built to military standards – so it’s a tough cookie!
The watch will also let you receive emails, texts, and alerts and pay for things via Garmin Pay. With all these features, you’ll be pleased to know the Instict 3 has a solid battery-life, and can deliver up to 18 days of juice in smartwatch mode, or 24 days in battery saver mode (32-hours in GPS mode). While it may not be the cheapest Garmin deal you've spotted, it's certainly more affordable.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Amazfit's Bip 6 smartwatch is a fraction of the price of a Garmin or Apple
The Bip 6 is a feature-rich fitness watch with an affordable price tag
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Garmin’s elite five-star running watch gets a major price drop at Walmart
Save $300 now!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Amazfit Active 2 review: A budget-friendly smartwatch that punches above its weight
An AI-powered fitness watch with offline maps, voice control and 160 sports modes - at a bargain price
By Lee Bell Published
-
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro review: Premium features without the price tag
With a large AMOLED display and GPS for less than £65, do affordable fitness trackers get any better than this?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
H Samuel has a massive Garmin sale with up to 50% off — 3 deals I’d buy
Looking to score yourself a new fitness tracker? Step this way
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Ultrahuman unveils ‘Rare’ smart ring collection made from 18K gold
Time to track your health in serious style
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Black Friday bargain: the Oura Ring has hit its lowest-ever price
Thank you Amazon!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Amazon knocks $250 off Garmin’s five-star adventure watch in big Black Friday sale
This is definitely one of the best Garmin deals we’ve come across
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published