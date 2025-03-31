Your Oura Ring just got a free upgrade – and it might be the smartest one yet
The brand says Advisor is a “cornerstone” of its next-generation features
Today, Oura officially launches Oura Advisor, a feature that’s been brewing in beta for quite a while and is now rolling out to all members on iOS and Android.
It’s one of the most advanced uses of generative AI in the smart ring space, aimed at turning data into action.
The new feature joins the ranks of others unique to Oura, including Symptom Radar, Cardio Capacity, Cardiovascular Age, and more.
Oura Advisor works like a built-in health coach, blending your biometric trends with scientific insight and a surprising amount of memory.
It also builds context, keeps tabs on your long-term goals, and can even analyse your health trends using charts and visualisations that make your daily scores feel less abstract.
The brand claims the AI thinks about you even when you’re not using it, proactively identifying changes in your baseline and adjusting its guidance to match.
It can detect trends over weeks, spot early signs of burnout or recovery, and adapt its tone depending on how you like to be coached.
Oura says that during beta testing, over 60% of users came back to chat with Advisor multiple times a week, and more than half said it helped them understand their health metrics and act on them.
The feature is now live for all members using the Oura App in English, and it’s available globally.
If you’ve got an Oura Ring 4 (or Oura Ring Gen 3), it’s worth opening the app and having a conversation; you might be surprised by what your data has to say.
